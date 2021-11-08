Obituary: Lynda Donegan, 70, beloved nurse and fun-loving grandmother from Roeland Park

Lynda Ann Donegan, 70, of Roeland Park, passed away in her home on October 24, 2021. She was at peace and surrounded by her family.

A devoted mom, a fun-loving grandmother, a skilled and caring nurse and a talented executive and communicator, Lynda was much loved by her family, friends and former co-workers, and she will be deeply missed.

She was born to Lulu V. and Vergil E. Grumke in St. Charles, Mo., on August 5, 1951.

Lynda attained her nursing diploma from St. Louis’s Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1972. In 1979, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Avila College and went on to receive her Masters of Public Administration from the UMKC Bloch School in 1991.

In 2017, Ingram’s Magazine honored Lynda with a “Hero in Healthcare” award, given to those who have shown outstanding service in the health care profession

Lynda was first and foremost a caregiver. As a nurse of 49 years, she lived for patients and her fellow nurses alike, serving in ascending roles from the bedside as a nurse’s aide, to emergency department and intensive care nurse, to the boardroom as the CEO of Springfield Community Hospital and as the Vice President of Professional Services at Truman Medical Centers.

Lynda also cherished traveling with her granddaughters. Their “Mimi” made 20 major trips with them, creating lifelong memories.

As a C-suite executive and leader of scores of employees, Lynda was a highly esteemed administrator, always fueled by her passion for patients, and she conducted every aspect of her work keeping the patient at the center. She was known for her ability to get things done and was well-respected by all those who worked for her and alongside her.

She had an amazing attention to detail, a gift for strategic thinking, a wicked sense of humor and an ability to inspire and develop those in her departments.

Lynda was also a captivating storyteller who had a way of touching hearts and motivating people into action. Sometimes her stories just made people feel good and brought so much laughter that your face hurt.

Lynda filled lives with such love, generosity and kindness, as well as laughter.

Lynda is survived by her sons, Devin Donegan (also a nurse at University Health) and Ryan Donegan, her granddaughters Ava and Emma and her most beloved dog, Virgil.

In lieu of flowers and cards, please send donations to the Lynda Donegan Healthcare Education Fund through the University Health Charitable Foundation.

For all those nurses out there, Lynda’s family asks that you “hug a patient” for her.