Briefly Noted: Prairie Village codes department to temporarily close

Prairie Village codes department to temporarily close

The city of Prairie Village’s codes department will be closed on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, according to a city tweet.

The department is temporarily closing to move to the newly built public works building at 3535 Somerset Drive. It will reopen on Nov. 22, according to the tweet.

Lenexa advances preliminary plans for Meritex development

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Nov. 1 voted 8-0 to advance preliminary plans for portions of Meritex Lenexa, a new business park underway at 99th and Britton streets. Commissioner Chris Poss was absent.

The commission approved rezoning the Meritex Lneexa Executive Park, Surface Building 3, from agricultural and planned manufacturing to all planned manufacturing. Additionally, the commission also gave the OK to preliminary plans for buildings 3, 4 and 5.

Overnight closures planned at 87th and Renner, I-35 in Lenexa this week

Lenexa will close lanes and ramps at two intersections on West 87th Street Parkway overnight this week for routine inspections of the overhead traffic signal trusses. City staff noted that motorists should expect travel delays.

For the West 87th Street Parkway and I-35 interchange:

8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8 to 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9

Northbound and southbound I-35 entrance ramps closed.

Northbound I-35 marked detour: Traffic will take northbound Lenexa Drive to access the I-35 entrance ramp at West 75th Street.

Southbound I-35 marked detour: Traffic will take Marshall Drive to eastbound 87th Street to access the southbound I-35 entrance ramp.

Eastbound West 87th Street traffic can travel through the interchange or access the southbound I-35 entrance ramp.

Westbound West 87th Street traffic can travel through the interchange or access the northbound I-35 entrance ramp.

For the West 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard intersection:

8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10