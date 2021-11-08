5 to Try: The Post wants your picks for best pizza in Johnson County 🍕

Pizza.

On one hand, it’s simple and universal: cheese on warm bread, essentially.

On the other hand, it can be complicated choice with endless permutations of toppings and crusts, the choice of which can say a lot about a person’s tastes.

This week, the Post is looking for your picks for best pizza in Johnson County. And we want you to get specific.

Tell us not only the place you love to go to get your fill, but also tell us your favorite pizza you order when you go there.

Again, get particular: down to the toppings and type of crust. And as always, we prefer suggestions that are locally owned.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our ‘5 to Try.’

In the meantime, check out our readers’ “5 to Try” recommendations for tastiest tacos, best locally owned coffee shops and juiciest burgers in Johnson County.