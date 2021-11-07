Shawnee Mission Parkway crash leaves 3 with critical injuries

A T-bone crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Hilltop Drive Saturday evening left three people with critical injuries.

Shawnee police and firefighters, Olathe firefighters, and three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances were all called to the intersection about 7:50 p.m.

Traffic Safety Unit Sergeant Nick Shurmantine says a Ford Escape was making a left turn from eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway to northbound Hilltop when it was hit on the passenger’s side by a westbound Chevrolet Silverado High Country.

Both vehicles left the road and went down a hill before coming to a stop off the northwest corner of the intersection. The truck stopped after hitting a tree head-on, and the SUV stopped about 100 feet west of the truck.

Firefighters from Shawnee and Olathe extricated two people from the truck and one person from the SUV. All three people were transported in critical condition by Johnson County Med-Act. Police have not released ages or any other identifying information about the injured people.

Sergeant Shurmantine confirms traffic cameras recorded the crash at the intersection, and multiple witnesses stopped.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.