Your Community: City Center Live presents The Wires

Join Johnson County Library and Lenexa Arts Council on Saturday, November 13 for City Center Live featuring The Wires. City Center Live is a performing art series partnership between the Johnson County Library and Lenexa Arts Council.

The Wires are an alternative exploration in string sound, with music created, composed and performed by Laurel Morgan (violin) and Sascha Groschang (cello). Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, The Wires are not your typical strings group—they are inspired by a myriad of genres and eclectic sounds. The project encompasses a blend of wide-ranging styles, from tango and jazz to rock, and is infused with the precision of classical form.

Following their debut album in 2012, their second album “Wilder” (May 2019) is an imagined journey that includes depths of the oceanic world, the vast expanse of Celtic hills, the coldness of frozen tundra and a discovery of the cosmos. Their third album, “Winter” (December 2020) is a collection of reimagined holiday favorites with a cinematic, yet an intimate timbre. The album also includes an original song, “Campbell Street.”

The Wires are also the hosts and curators of “Sound Currents” on 91.9 Classical KC – a weekly radio program that explores and discovers a broad range of new music. Their online school, “Fiddle Life,” teaches adults traditional styles at beginner and intermediate levels. The duo performs at festivals, concert halls, and music venues across the country.

This performance will be indoors and admission is free.

Saturday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Lenexa City Hall Community Forum

17101 West 87th St. Pkwy.

Lenexa, KS 66219

Bring the whole family to City Center Live: The Wires and enjoy this free, live performance at the Community Forum auditorium located in Lenexa City Hall. For more Arts and Culture programming, visit jocolibrary.org/events or Library OnDemand.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom