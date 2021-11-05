SMSD News: Opportunities to Join the Shawnee Mission School District Team

Anyone interested in helping students in our community achieve their personal best can do so by joining the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) team. There are numerous opportunities available. An interview night for teachers will be held this month. The district is also hiring multiple non-teaching positions.

Teacher Interview Night

Educators can reserve a spot now for Teacher Interview Night. This will provide an opportunity for individuals who are interested in teaching in the Shawnee Mission School District to begin the application process. Teacher Interview Night will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 18 at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St. Click here to reserve a spot.

The event gives prospective teachers a chance to learn more about our district and the benefits the district offers. Attendees will also participate in an initial screening interview.

Non-Teaching Positions Open in the SMSD

Individuals who are not teachers also have the chance to help students reach unlimited possibilities by applying for non-teaching positions. Click here to apply now.

The SMSD is currently seeking individuals for the following positions:

Paraeducators

Classroom Aides

Food Service Assistants

Custodians

These positions offer benefits such as:

School hours

Paid holidays

Free fitness center access

On-site health facility

Health insurance

Retirement plan

Paid sick leave

Click here to learn more about these positions and how to join the SMSD team.

The mission of the Shawnee Mission School District is to ensure students construct their own foundation for success in life’s endeavors. This work is orchestrated by talented, compassionate educators and staff who challenge learners to achieve their full potential. Every team member in the SMSD plays a critical part in achieving this goal and in Keeping SMSD Strong.