Johnson County Election Office releases final vote count update ahead of canvass — see where close races stand

On Friday afternoon, the Johnson County Election Office released its final update to the unofficial vote counts from Tuesday’s election ahead of next week’s canvass.

The canvass on Tuesday, Nov. 9 will formally certify the election’s results.

A handful of races for municipal offices in Johnson County remain close, with some margins gradually tightening over the past three days as the election office has released daily updates.

But none of these races have seen the order of how the candidates finished on Tuesday flip in the intervening three days.

These updates have taken into account the addition of mail-in ballots that were delivered or postmarked before 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by Friday, according to Nathan Carter, a spokesperson with the Johnson County Election Office.

Here are the races in the Post’s coverage area with the slimmest margins going into the official canvass next week.

Overland Park City Council Ward 5

After Friday’s update, Sam Passer leads Sheila Rodriguez by 41 votes out of more than 5,900 cast. Passer led by 44 votes on Tuesday but his margin had slimmed to 27 votes following Wednesday’s update. A

After Thursday’s update, he also led by 41 votes, so this race was not impacted by Friday’s numbers.

Going into the official canvass, the margin between these two candidates is slightly less than 0.7%.

Shawnee City Council Ward 3

After Thursrday’s update, Angela Stiens leads incumbent Councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell by 39 votes out of 3,920 cast. Stiens led by 67 on Tuesday and led by 42 after Wednesday’s update.

As of Thursday, the candidates were separated by a margin slightly less than 1%.

Lenexa City Council Ward 3

After Thursday’s update, Melanie Arroyo leads incumbent Councilmember Corey Hunt by 60 votes out of more than 2,550 cast. Arroyo led by 53 votes on Tuesday and 54 votes after Wednesday’s update.

As of Thursday, Arroyo leads Hunt by slightly more than 2.3%.

Blue Valley Board of Education Member 6

After Thursday’s update, Jim McMullen leads Lindsay Weiss by 65 votes out of more than 27,250 cast. McMullen led by 165 votes on Tuesday and by 80 votes following Wednesday’s update.

As of Thursday, the two were separated by 0.24%.

Other close races of note

In addition, a school board race in Olathe (outside the Post’s typical coverage area) saw the candidates flip places after mail-in ballots were added Wednesday.

And after Thursday’s update in that race, Julie Steele’s lead over Jennifer Gilmore expanded slightly, from 24 votes to 49 votes.

In the Overland Park mayoral contest, city councilmember Curt Skoog saw his lead over retired business executive Mike Czinege continue to increase following Thursday’s update.

Skoog now leads Czinege by 712 votes out of more than 39,400 cast.

What happens next

The Johnson County Election Office plans to issue a final update on Friday before the Board of County Canvassers meets on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to officially certify the election results.

All races are likely to see some movement in their unofficial vote counts this week, but most races have wide enough gaps between candidates that the final result is not in doubt.

The Board of County Canvassers will also determine which provisional ballots to add to the final official count at the official canvass on Tuesday, Nov. 9.