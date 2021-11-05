Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: When to winterize your home

Hello November! It often feels like once the kids are sorting their candy we are bombarded with thoughts of turkeys and tinsel. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas come the arrival of Jack Frost. Although the official date of winter comes with the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we sometimes feel the chill earlier than that in Kansas City. One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home. And the best time to do so is before winter sets in!

In technical terms, to winterize means to prepare a house for vacancy, such as instances where folks head to the sunny south for the winter. This process prepares the plumbing and components as to not be affected by colder temperature. The last thing you want to deal with from your sunny spot in Florida are frozen pipes! When completed correctly, the house can remain empty with no heat and other utilities. An added bonus – this process also decreases the energy consumption rate of your home. But did you know that prepping your home for winter is beneficial even if you plan on staying put until spring? For our intents and purposes, I wanted to share a few other important steps to take to combat the chill and “winterize” your home.

Pipe protection

If you have ever dealt with frozen pipes, you know the colossal hassle and headache that comes with repairing the damage. To stop this issue before it starts, make sure to insulate the pipes in those areas of your home that are most likely to freeze such as those that sit above less-heated areas like the garage. Pay close attention to the forecast and when significant temperature drops occur, keep a stream of water running in various faucets to safeguard against freezing.

Trim that tree

Winters in Kansas City often mean freezing rain and wet snow. The weight can wreak havoc on trees around your home and endanger your roof and the people under it! Make sure that your trees are stable and ready to weather the ice and snow. Pruning your trees efficiently ensures that branches can handle the elements effectively.

Gutter TLC

Gutters need attention in almost every season. The onset of winter means the potential for ice dams – thick ridges of solid ice that build up on the eaves of your home. These anomalies can virtually tear your gutters of their hinges, cause shingles to loosen and cause water damage to your home. Cleaning your gutters prior to the first snow or ice storm, installing gutter guards and ensure your attic floor is insulated are all helpful tricks to prevent winter gutter issues.

Winter is indeed coming, but by following these guidelines you are setting yourself up for a successful season whether you are weathering the winter in KC or enjoying your home away from home.