5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best Johnson County burgers 🍔

Welcome to another week of the Post’s “5 to Try!” Let’s talk about our readers’ picks for best burgers in the Johnson County area.

We asked for your top recommendations for burgers, and readers came through, offering dozens of suggestions for hamburgers from locally owned grills.

Some reader picks include well-known pit stops, while others are more obscure but still sizzlin’ selections.

Make this list part of your lunch or dinner plans heading into the weekend!

The Snack Shack on Santa Fe

Nestled cozily among the local boutiques and right next to Thompson Park in downtown Overland Park, The Snack Shack on Santa Fe was “without a doubt” the fan favorite this week.

We received several reader recommendations for this burger joint, not just for the flavors of its classic American burgers, but also for its local flair.

The Snack Shack is soon to have a second location in the former home of Town-Topic on Johnson Drive in Mission.

Post reader Rebecca Brown particularly appreciates that The Snack Shack on Santa Fe is local and family owned.

“I get a cheeseburger with lettuce and onion only and crispy onion rings,” Brown said. “The burger is smashed flat and has lots of flavor and it’s cooked to order.”

Located at 8039 Santa Fe Drive, The Snack Shack on Santa Fe is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Burg & Barrel

Just on the outskirts of downtown Overland Park, The Burg & Barrel easily made it to this list as one our readers’ favorites.

With a second location in Leawood, The Burg & Barrel has a solid variety of burgers, and almost all of them are grilled with Certified Angus Beef.

But don’t discount their grilled black bean veggie burger — the Mean Bean — which packs its own punch, plus the Ragin’ Cajun, made with a ground turkey patty.

“Any of their burgers are great but the Bourbon Glaze and PB&E stand out,” said Post reader Bob Lake.

Besides the burgers, this restaurant is also well-known for its neighborhood hangout vibe.

“I am not a big burger eater, but I will not turn down a burger from Burg & Barrel at 76th & Metcalf!” said Post reader Jan Atkins. “The buns, the fixings, the beef — all are perfect! And to make it even better is the not-so-trendy location and the great staff!”

Located at 7042 W 76th St., The Burg & Barrel is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

Tay’s Burger Shack

In a hurry and looking for a drive-thru option? Tay’s Burger Shack in southern Overland Park is definitely the tastiest and one of the speediest burger joints from our readers’ picks.

One Instagram commenter recommended the single burger with standard dress (lettuce, tomato, pickle) with fries. And the fries — are lightly seasoned with a peppery flavor that offers just a little kick.

Or, if you’re feeling hungrier than that, be like Taylor Wolfe who suggest geting the Tays double!

Located at 7724 W. 151st St. just down U.S. 69, Tay’s Burger Shack is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Grandstand Burgers

If you’re looking for that “county fair” flavor, this vintage burger pit stop in far northern Overland Park near the Wyandotte County line is the right fit for you.

Drive by this place in the afternoon and you’ll likely see a stream of customers going in and out of this tiny burger stand on Merriam Drive.

Post reader Bob Lake recommends the Kelly Burger, a juicy bacon double cheeseburger with a slice of ham that also happens to be Grandstand’s best seller on the menu.

Grandstand Burgers offers outdoor seating only, so plan ahead for your dining experience!

Want a closer look? Check out the Post’s video tour of Grandstand Burgers on Instagram.

Available for carry out and delivery, Grandstand Burgers is located at 4942 Merriam Drive.

Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Town-Topic Hamburgers

OK, OK, we know this burger joint technically doesn’t have a location in Johnson County anymore. We all cried buckets when they closed their restaurant on Johnson Drive in downtown Mission.

But readers love this place so much, we couldn’t leave it off the list. It’s truly a Kansas City icon.

With two downtown locations in Kansas City, Mo., Town Topic offers the classic burger joint dining experience.

People come here for the hamburgers and cheeseburgers. If you’re truly feeling those hunger pangs, try the triple hamburger and one of their malts or shakes.

The 2021 Broadway Downtown location is open 24/7, while the location nearby at 1900 Baltimore is open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.