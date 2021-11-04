To Bee or not to Bee

Are you on the fence about calling in a professional to clear the clutter and help you get organized? We all love a good DIY project, checkout the Bee Organized Fall Checklist for ideas to get started. Doing it yourself can be so satisfying and may save you money. The reality is, many home organizing projects may require the help of a professional. So how do you know if you should tackle the project on your own? Ask yourself these 5 simple questions before you dive into the DIY project:

1. Feeling stuck?

You know you need to get organized, but too often you don’t even know how or where to get started. In the meantime, you’re constantly looking for lost items, running late, getting more and more frustrated and feeling anxious in your own home. A good organizer looks at things differently because they’re not emotionally attached and can give you perspective. Having an accountability partner that listens and can coach you through the rough spots is invaluable.

2. Have the skills?

Organizing is not rocket science and there’s plenty of books and YouTube videos on how to do it yourself. But if you’re like most people, you’re still reading this because you need help and motivation. That’s when hiring a professional may be necessary. Your friends and family may have skills and want to pitch in to help, but they can sometimes be critical, which is exactly what you don’t need when things are disorganized and chaotic in your home. You need a professional partner who won’t judge you or your clutter. Hiring a pro is like having a private teacher, teaching you tips and better habits for an organized life, so be sure to soak in their knowledge. Learning how to be and stay organized, or teach your kids/partner new organizing skills, might just be the best reason to hire a professional organizer.

3. Have the time?

Consider how much time it would take for you to declutter your space on your own. Most of our clients are blown away seeing how much two Bees can accomplish in a 3 hour session. When you schedule focused time with a pro, you maximize the time. Think of the synergy, accountability and follow-through accomplished! Professional organizers think outside the box to create a customized system that is sustainable for your family.

4. Have a deadline?

Are you having a party soon? Moving? Downsizing a family member? When you need to declutter and clear things out fast, hiring a team of professionals with the expertise and the connections for services you may need, can make all the difference. If moving soon, clearing out years of accumulated ‘stuff’ is a process and a good organizer will discuss your goals and timeframe upfront, then keep you on track and support you when making hard decisions. We pride ourselves on managing your project from start to finish when time is of the essence!

5. Do you have the habit of starting but not completing projects?

Are you good at pulling everything out and moving the piles of stuff, but get sidetracked along the way and never reach the finish line? We get it! Life happens and sometimes we get in over our heads. We’ve seen many projects started by clients, but they become distracted and the project stalls out. If this pattern sounds familiar, and you have a habit of starting but never finishing, maybe it’s time to hire a pro.

If you’re on a tight budget, feel comfortable organizing and enjoy the work, then by all means dive right in! But if you’re stretched for time or finally ready to finish the project once and for all, give Bee Organized a Buzz today.

Interested in learning more? Come hear Bee Organized co-founders share their journey as well as inspire you to declutter your home or office with simple steps to get started. Bee Organized was asked to be the Keynote Speaker for the Women’s Leadership Series, sponsored by the Leawood Chamber. Register here for a Happy Buzz Hour on November 10th.