These Johnson County races from Tuesday are still too close to call — here’s what happens next

A handful of local races remain too close to call following Tuesday’s municipal elections in Johnson County.

On Wednesday, the Johnson County Election Office issued the first of three planned updates to Tuesday’s unofficial count.

These updates take into account the addition of mail-in ballots that were delivered or postmarked before 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by Friday, according to Nathan Carter, a spokesperson with the Johnson County Election Office.

More updates are scheduled to be released around 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday ahead of the official canvass on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Here are the races in the Post’s coverage area that currently remain too close to call:

Overland Park City Council Ward 5

After Wednesday’ update, Sam Passer leads Sheila Rodriguez by 27 votes out of more than 5,860 cast. Passer led by 44 votes on Tuesday. The margin between them as of Wednesday was less than 0.5%.

Shawnee City Council Ward 3

After Wednesday’s update, Angela Stiens leads incumbent Councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell by 42 votes out of 3,900 cast. Stiens led by 67 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the women were separated by 1.08%.

Lenexa City Council Ward 3

After Wednesday’s update, Melanie Arroyo leads incumbent Councilmember Corey Hunt by 54 votes out of more than 2,540 cast. Arroyo led by 53 votes on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Arroyo leads Hunt by slightly more than 2.1%.

Blue Valley Board of Education Member 6

After Wednesday’s update, Jim McMullen leads Lindsay Weiss by 80 votes out of more than 27,000 cast. McMullen led by 165 votes on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the two were separated by 0.3%.

Other close races of note

In addition, a school board race in Olathe (outside the Post’s typical coverage area) saw the candidates flip places after mail-in ballots were added Wednesday.

After Wednesday’s update in that race, Julie Steele took over the lead from Jennifer Gilmore by 24 votes.

In the Overland Park mayoral contest, city councilmember Curt Skoog saw his lead over retired business executive Mike Czinege increase on Wednesday following the addition of some mail-in ballots.

Skoog now leads Czinege by 680 votes out of more than 38,860 cast. On Tuesday, Skoog led by 548 votes.

What happens next

The Johnson County Election Office plans to issue another update on Thursday and a final one on Friday before the Board of County Canvassers meets on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to officially certify the election results.

All races are likely to see some movement in their unofficial vote counts this week, but most races have wide enough gaps between candidates that the final result is not in doubt.

The Board of County Canvassers will also determine which provisional ballots to add to the final official count at the official canvass on Tuesday, Nov. 9.