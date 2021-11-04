  Staff Report  - Briefly Noted

Briefly Noted: Fairway to bring back Santa’s Workshop, registration now open 

Fairway's Santa's Workshop

Fairway is bringing back Santa's Workshop at the pool house on Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 23. It is $15 per child, and registration is now open online. Photo via city of Fairway Instagram.

The city of Fairway is bringing back its Santa’s Workshop event this year.

Santa’s Workshop is a private visit with Santa inside his Fairway workshop, and will include a take-home gift from Santa, milk and cookies. There are 30-minute slots available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 23. It is $15 per child, and registration can be completed online here.