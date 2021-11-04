Briefly Noted: Fairway to bring back Santa’s Workshop, registration now open 

Fairway to bring back Santa’s Workshop, registration now open

The city of Fairway is bringing back its Santa’s Workshop event this year.

Santa’s Workshop is a private visit with Santa inside his Fairway workshop, and will include a take-home gift from Santa, milk and cookies. There are 30-minute slots available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 23. It is $15 per child, and registration can be completed online here.