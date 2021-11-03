The Little House children’s boutique is moving to Prairie Village — here’s when it opens

The Little House, a boutique shop selling children’s apparel and accessories that has been based in Fairway, is moving down Mission Road to The Shops of Prairie Village.

The store’s owners are in the process of moving this week and say they hope to open on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The Little House is taking over the former Jos. A Bank space at 3925 W. 69th Terrace.

Owner Dee Dillon said the high level of foot traffic at the Prairie Village Shops attracted her and her team to the outdoor shopping center. She added that it was time for The Little House to “grow up.”

“It’s really bittersweet,” Dillon said. “We’ve had a great run here, and we love Fairway. It’s always hard to make a change, but we’re ready to go at the same time.”

The Little House has been in the Kansas City metro in some form or another for 50 years.

It opened a storefront in the Fairway Shops at 2808 W. 53rd Street in 2013.

Dillon said she’s kept a close eye on Prairie Village openings over the years, and jumped at the Jos. A Bank space when it became available earlier this year after the men’s clothier’s parent company filed for bankruptcy.

As a result of the move, The Little House will have nearly double the space than it’s had in Fairway. The Prairie Village location is 3,500 square feet.

Dillon said she plans on expanding the infant and tween sections at the new store.

Dillon and Amy Morris, The Little House manager, found out a large portion of their customers are Prairie Village residents during a two month closure at the beginning of the pandemic — but that’s not all they learned.

“I think through the pandemic, Dee and I both realized just how loyal our customers were and it was kind of like our way of saying, ‘OK, they want us here in Kansas City for another 50 years, what can we do?’” Morris said.