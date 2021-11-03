Johnson County election roundup — see top results from Tuesday

Election Day in Johnson County saw historic turnout for an odd year, municipal election, with the Johnson County Election Office reporting more than 108,880 ballots cast on Tuesday.

That’s a turnout rate of 24.62%, a high for odd year elections in Johnson County since the state moved such elections from April to November following the 2015 election.

There were several highly-anticipated races in the Post’s coverage area, as well as smaller, local municipal races in cities across the county.

Check out more of the Post’s coverage of election night below.