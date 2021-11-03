Johnson County election roundup — see top results from Tuesday

Election Day in Johnson County saw historic turnout for an odd year, municipal election, with the Johnson County Election Office reporting more than 108,880 ballots cast on Tuesday.
That’s a turnout rate of 24.62%, a high for odd year elections in Johnson County since the state moved such elections from April to November following the 2015 election.
There were several highly-anticipated races in the Post’s coverage area, as well as smaller, local municipal races in cities across the county.
Check out more of the Post’s coverage of election night below.
- Curt Skoog narrowly defeated Mike Czinege to become the next mayor of Overland Park.
- The composition of the Overland Park City Council shifted, with two incumbents losing their seats and two newcomers winning elections for open seats.
- In hotly contested school board races, proponents of school mask rules and districts’ diversity and inclusion policies swept to victory in Shawnee Mission and USD 232 in De Soto.
- Meanwhile, in Blue Valley, candidates critical of mask mandates and critical race theory won or led in two of the three contests there.
- Voters picked new mayors in Mission and Merriam and also selected winners for multiple city council seats in those cities.
- City council races were also decided in Lenexa, Prairie Village and Shawnee, though some races remain too close to call.
- And a slate of candidates vied for four seats on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees.
- If your city or a race you’re interested in is not included in these recaps, you can view all unofficial election results from around the Post’s coverage area.
