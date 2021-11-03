After pandemic delays, Lenexa reignites plan for ‘showpiece’ AdventHealth campus at City Center

After some pandemic-related delays, Lenexa has advanced plans for a new AdventHealth wellness campus at Lenexa City Center.

Located on about 25 acres at the northwest corner of West 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, the AdventHealth Life Campus is set to ultimately include 11 different buildings, including a 100-bed hospital, medical offices, retail and shopping spaces and a hotel.

The biggest change from a previous iteration of the plan is the hospital on the northern end of the project, just south of the Stonecreek of Parkhurst neighborhood.

The hospital is now five stories instead of eight to reduce the impact on neighboring homeowners to the north.

Representatives with MedDevelopment and Copaken Brooks, who are co-advising AdventHealth as developers on the project, said the site is still intended to be walkable and pedestrian-oriented, like the rest of Lenexa City Center.

The site will connect to the rest of city center via Scarborough Street and West 86th Street.

Keith Copaken of Copaken Brooks, a co-adviser to AdventHealth on the project, said they’re excited to move forward with positive recommendations from city staff and the Lenexa Planning Commission.

“This is substantially the same plan that was approved in 2019 and interrupted by COVID-19,” Copaken said. “It’s an 11-building wellness campus designed to bring Lenexa higher-level health care services. It will be a showpiece for Lenexa and for the region.”

John Almeida with MedDevelopment said the site will also feature a conference center, a two-story health and wellness center with community-type gardens, buildings with offices on top and retail at ground level, along with a variety of retail and restaurant opportunities.

The wellness center, also called the “life activation” center by developers, will be a service for healthy individuals who want to find ways to remain in good health.

Here are more design renderings of the project:

After some discussion, the Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a revised preliminary plan for the site. Commissioner Chris Poss was absent. There was no public comment.

The commission, overall, shared overall support for the plan, but some commissioners and city staff said they want to see more designs and architectural features in the final development of the plan that demonstrate connectivity to the rest of City Center, including around Central Green Park to the west.

“What’s shown is not acceptable,” said Dave Dalecky, a planning staff member. “We’re going to look for something more defined and a greater level of connection between the site and what’s around it.”

What’s next

Almeida said they hope to put up fencing around the site to begin infrastructure work.

The Lenexa City Council is slated to consider this project at a meeting in the near future.

Final development plans are still a number of months away.

Groundbreaking for the first phase, which includes the 100-bed hospital and a medical office building, could be in late 2022 or early 2023, and completed by late 2024 or early 2025, according to developers.

The final phase would be tentatively slated for 2032.