Latest ReStore outlet in Lenexa offers Johnson County shoppers new bargain-hunting option

Johnson County shoppers looking for discounts and bargain deals will soon have another option.

That’s because Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City will soon open its second ReStore location in Johnson County.

Located at 9605 Dice Lane in Lenexa, this newest location marks the fifth ReStore in the Kansas City metro. ReStore outlets have the two-fold mission of offering high-quality goods for resale at lower prices whiles also diverting reusable items from landfills.

The grand opening of the new Lenexa location set for Saturday, Nov. 13 and includes a 15% discount on everything at all Kansas City area ReStore locations.

The other Johnson County ReStore location is at Santa Fe Drive and Antioch Road in Overland Park.

ReStore is a fundraising arm of Habitat for Humanity, which means that purchases and donations there go to fund affordable home building projects by Habitat for Humanity.

“We are really close to an opening,” said Carrie Wilson, communications and marketing director for the Kansas City area ReStore locations. “We have a lot to do to get ready, and it’s exciting to be offering this opportunity in the Lenexa area.”

Wilson said ReStore selected this location because they wanted to expand into a larger space as big as a warehouse.

The Lenexa ReStore is, in fact, located inside a former warehouse, which offers commercial truck access, loading docks and more room to compartmentalize between ReStore functions.

For instance, there’s a separate drop-off area for commercial trucks with a loading dock, and an entire section of the new ReStore will be dedicated to drop-off for personal vehicles as well.

At 56,000 square feet, the new ReStore in Lenexa will be the fourth largest in the world, Wilson said, out of more than 1,000 ReStore locations in six countries.

A bigger space means a larger selection of items available for purchase.

Furthermore, ReStore decided to open up a new location on the western side of the metro to create ease of access and convenience for potential donors, including homeowners who are willing to donate high-quality items that serve their client base.

Wilson said she also appreciates ReStore’s ability to keep millions of pounds of reusable materials out of landfills.

“One of our biggest competitors is the trash,” Wilson said. “People will take things and say, ‘Oh, I don’t want this anymore; I need to get rid of it. I don’t know who to donate it to. Will somebody come pick it up?’ Because people are busy. We totally understand that. But if we can make it convenient for the donors to drop it off, then we’ll get their donations.”

Wilson said she wants to remind everyone that ReStore locations are open to the public, so anyone can donate, and anyone can purchase items there, too.

New and gently used merchandise — which can be marked down as much as 30-60% compared to big box stores — can include everything from furniture, appliances, building supplies, landscaping items and many other items typically found in big box stores.

Inventory changes daily.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

ReStore accepts donations up to one hour before closing. ReStore can also offer pickup service for bulky items.