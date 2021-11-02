See unofficial final results for 2021 municipal elections in Johnson County

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m., and the county election office has released unofficial final results from primary contests.
The Post wants to emphasize to readers, results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of votes as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.
The county will conduct a final canvass of these results on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to formally certify the final results.
Overland Park Mayor
38,867 total votes cast
- Curt Skoog: 50.57%
- Mike Czinege: 49.16%
Overland Park City Council
Ward 1
4,755 total votes cast
- Logan Heley: 63.24%
- Ryan Spencer: 36.53%
Ward 2
6,938 total votes cast
- Melissa Cheatham: 62.19%
- Roger Tarbutton: 37.63%
Ward 3
6,663 total votes cast
- Jim Kite: 52.38%
- Amanda Vega-Mavec: 47.49%%
Ward 4
6,778 total votes cast
- Scott Mosher: 52.32%
- Stacie Gram: 47.43%%
Ward 5
5,801 total votes cast
- Sam Passer: 50.20%
- Sheila Rodriguez: 49.44%
Ward 6
6,754 total votes cast
- Jeff Cox: 51.33%
- Chris Newlin: 48.19%
Blue Valley School Board
Member 4 Area
26,912 total votes cast
- Kaety Bowers: 52.71%%
- Andrew Van Der Laan: 47.04%%
Member 5 Area
26,714 total votes cast
- Gina Knapp: 53.17%
- Christine White: 46.46%
Member 6 Area
26,824 total votes cast
- Jim McMullen: 50.24%
- Lindsay Weiss: 49.62%
Shawnee Mission School Board
At-Large Area
40,337 total votes cast
- Heather Ousley: 59.26%
- Brian Neilson: 40.18%%
Member 2 Area (SM East)
9,981 total votes cast
- Mary Sinclair: 64.23%
- Zach Roberts: 35.35%
Member 4 Area (SM West)
6,882 total votes cast
- April Boyd-Noronha: 55.29%
- Sean Claycamp: 44.54%
USD 232 (De Soto) School Board
Member 4 Area
7,379 total votes cast
- Danielle Heikes: 53.68%
- Crystal Duke: 46.01%
Member 5 Area:
7,446 total votes cast
- Calley Malloy: 50.90%
- Amy Parker: 44.94%
- John Gaignat: 4.13%
Member 6 Area:
7,463 total votes cast
- Brandi Jonasson: 53.79%%
- Emily Carpenter: 46.12%
Fairway Mayor
976 total votes cast
- Melanie Hepperly: 93.85%%
Fairway City Council
Ward 1
281 total votes cast
- Kelly-Ann Buszek: 56.58%
- Blake Allen Marshall: 43.42%%
Ward 2
173 total votes cast
- Dan Bailey: 95.95%
Ward 3
430 total votes cast
- David Watkins: 56.28%
- Susan Leonard: 43.72%%
Ward 4
136 total votes cast
- Tanya Keys: 98.53%
Leawood City Council
Ward 1
1,475 total votes cast
- Debra Filla: 94.64%
Ward 2
1,457 total votes cast
- Mary Larson: 96.98%%
Ward 3
1,624 total votes cast
- Chuck Sipple: 95.50%
Ward 4
1,642 total votes cast
- Julie Cain: 96.47%%
Lenexa City Council
Ward 1
1,976 total votes cast
- Joe Karlin: 96.15%
Ward 2
2,100 total votes cast
- Bill Nicks: 95.90%
Ward 3
2,515 total votes cast
- Melanie Arroyo: 51.01%%
- Corey Hunt: 48.91%
Ward 4
1,687 total votes cast
- Craig Denny: 57.69%
- Scott Callaway: 41.19%
Merriam Mayor
1,654 total votes cast
- Bob Pape: 72.67%%
- Angel Lopez III: 26.42%
Merriam City Council
Ward 1
260 total votes cast
- Jacob Laha: 93.08%
Ward 2
411 total votes cast
- Amy Rider: 60.83%%
- Nancy Hammond: 38.44%
Ward 3
339 total votes cast
- Christine Evans Hands: 94.10%
Ward 4
551 total votes cast
- David Neal: 54.63%
- Staci Chivetta: 45.01%
Mission Mayor
1,772 total votes cast
- Sollie Flora: 65.35%
- Arcie Rothrock: 34.26%
Mission City Council
Ward 1
242 total votes cast
- Hillary Thomas: 96.28%
Ward 2
429 total votes cast
- Lea Loudon: 66.20%
- Keith Viken: 17.02%
- Joe Donaway: 16.32%
Ward 3
238 total votes cast
- Debra Kring: 93.70%
Ward 4
719 total votes cast
- Ben Chociej: 67.87%
- Ray Ruecker: 31.85%
Mission Hills Mayor
798 total votes cast
- David Dickey: 97.12%%
Mission Hills City Council
At-Large
1,375 total votes cast
- Barbara Nelson: 50.55%
- Bill Bruning: 47.93%%
Mission Woods Mayor
67 total votes cast
- Darrell Franklin: 97.01%%
Mission Woods City Council
At-Large
267 total votes cast
- Chris Brent: 20.22%
- Donald Greenwell III: 19.48%%
- Selina Bur: 18.73%%
- Robert Tietze: 18.35%
- Jason Eubanks: 8.99%%
- Lauren Aleshire: 5.99%
Prairie Village City Council
Ward 1
1,152 total votes cast
- Cole Robinson: 67.27%
- Thorne Daimler: 32.64%
Ward 2
434 total votes cast
- Ronald Nelson: 91.24%
Ward 3
513 total votes cast
- Lauren Wolf: 92.60%
Ward 4
917 total votes cast
- Dave Robinson: 62.27%
- Jessica Priestland: 37.30%
Ward 5
1,217 total votes cast
- Greg Shelton: 57.11%
- John Beeder: 42.73%
Ward 6
496 total votes cast
- Terrence Gallagher: 95.16%
Roeland Park Mayor
969 total votes cast
- Mike Kelly: 91.95%
Roeland Park City Council
Ward 1
143 total votes cast
- Tom Madigan: 95.10%
Ward 2
239 total votes cast
- Jen Hill: 92.05%
Ward 3
268 total votes cast
- Kate Raglow: 92.91%
Ward 4
293 total votes cast
- Michael Poppa: 93.52%
Shawnee City Council
Ward 1
3,170 total votes cast
- Tony Gillette: 57.44%
- Sophia Theodore: 42.37%
Ward 2
2,268 total votes cast
- Mike Kemmling: 56.00%
- Eric Persson: 43.78%
Ward 3
3,863 total votes cast
- Angela Stiens: 50.76%%
- Lisa Larson-Bunnell: 49.03%
Ward 4
2,860 total votes
- Jacklynn Walters: 54.27%
- Kevin Makalous: 45.59%
Westwood City Council
At-Large
- Andrew Buckman: XX%
- Jason Hannaman: XX%
- Jeff Harris: XX%
Westwood Hills Mayor
89 total votes cast
- Paula Schwach: 93.26%
Westwood Hills City Council
At-Large
729 total votes cast
- Ed Gogol: 19.03%
- Karen Shelor Sexton: 18.75%
- David Schmitz: 17.05%
- Rosemary Podrebarac: 16.48%
- Michael Anfang: 14.49%
- Ludwig Villasi: 13.07%
Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees
319,255 total votes cast
Top 4 vote-getters win seats
- Mark Hamill: 15.02%
- Dawn Rattan: 14.18%
- Joy Koesten: 13.56%
- Lee Cross: 13.54%
- Gerry Malnar: 12.52%
- Paul Snider: 10.33%
- Jae Moyer: 10.10%
- Wayne Sandberg: 5.66%
- Martha Rose Davis: 4.70%
WaterOne District Board
Member 3 Area
75,372 total votes cast
- Kay Heley: 47.27%
- Steve Gordon: 42.05%
- Joann Atchity: 10.27%
Member 4 Area
74,100 total votes cast
- Bob Reese: 50.33%
- Jeffrey Mendoza: 49.30%
Member 5 Area
74,133 total votes cast
- Jill Westra: 55.01%
- Missey Smith: 44.67%%
Merriam Drainage District Board of Directors
1,485 total votes cast
- Eric Jackson: 33.74%
- Sam Matier: 32.39%
- Dan Leap: 30.37%
