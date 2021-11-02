See unofficial final results for 2021 municipal elections in Johnson County

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m., and the county election office has released unofficial final results from primary contests.

The Post wants to emphasize to readers, results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of votes as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.

The county will conduct a final canvass of these results on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to formally certify the final results.

Overland Park Mayor

38,867 total votes cast

Curt Skoog: 50.57%

Mike Czinege: 49.16%

Overland Park City Council

Ward 1

4,755 total votes cast

Logan Heley: 63.24%

Ryan Spencer: 36.53%

Ward 2

6,938 total votes cast

Melissa Cheatham: 62.19%

Roger Tarbutton: 37.63%

Ward 3

6,663 total votes cast

Jim Kite: 52.38%

Amanda Vega-Mavec: 47.49%%

Ward 4

6,778 total votes cast

Scott Mosher: 52.32%

Stacie Gram: 47.43%%

Ward 5

5,801 total votes cast

Sam Passer: 50.20%

Sheila Rodriguez: 49.44%

Ward 6

6,754 total votes cast

Jeff Cox: 51.33%

Chris Newlin: 48.19%

Blue Valley School Board

Member 4 Area

26,912 total votes cast

Kaety Bowers: 52.71%%

Andrew Van Der Laan: 47.04%%

Member 5 Area

26,714 total votes cast

Gina Knapp: 53.17%

Christine White: 46.46%

Member 6 Area

26,824 total votes cast

Jim McMullen: 50.24%

Lindsay Weiss: 49.62%

Shawnee Mission School Board

At-Large Area

40,337 total votes cast

Heather Ousley: 59.26%

Brian Neilson: 40.18%%

Member 2 Area (SM East)

9,981 total votes cast

Mary Sinclair: 64.23%

Zach Roberts: 35.35%

Member 4 Area (SM West)

6,882 total votes cast

April Boyd-Noronha: 55.29%

Sean Claycamp: 44.54%

USD 232 (De Soto) School Board

Member 4 Area

7,379 total votes cast

Danielle Heikes: 53.68%

Crystal Duke: 46.01%

Member 5 Area:

7,446 total votes cast

Calley Malloy: 50.90%

Amy Parker: 44.94%

John Gaignat: 4.13%

Member 6 Area:

7,463 total votes cast

Brandi Jonasson: 53.79%%

Emily Carpenter: 46.12%

Fairway Mayor

976 total votes cast

Melanie Hepperly: 93.85%%

Fairway City Council

Ward 1

281 total votes cast

Kelly-Ann Buszek: 56.58%

Blake Allen Marshall: 43.42%%

Ward 2

173 total votes cast

Dan Bailey: 95.95%

Ward 3

430 total votes cast

David Watkins: 56.28%

Susan Leonard: 43.72%%

Ward 4

136 total votes cast

Tanya Keys: 98.53%

Leawood City Council

Ward 1

1,475 total votes cast

Debra Filla: 94.64%

Ward 2

1,457 total votes cast

Mary Larson: 96.98%%

Ward 3

1,624 total votes cast

Chuck Sipple: 95.50%

Ward 4

1,642 total votes cast

Julie Cain: 96.47%%

Lenexa City Council

Ward 1

1,976 total votes cast

Joe Karlin: 96.15%

Ward 2

2,100 total votes cast

Bill Nicks: 95.90%

Ward 3

2,515 total votes cast

Melanie Arroyo: 51.01%%

Corey Hunt: 48.91%

Ward 4

1,687 total votes cast

Craig Denny: 57.69%

Scott Callaway: 41.19%

Merriam Mayor

1,654 total votes cast

Bob Pape: 72.67%%

Angel Lopez III: 26.42%

Merriam City Council

Ward 1

260 total votes cast

Jacob Laha: 93.08%

Ward 2

411 total votes cast

Amy Rider: 60.83%%

Nancy Hammond: 38.44%

Ward 3

339 total votes cast

Christine Evans Hands: 94.10%

Ward 4

551 total votes cast

David Neal: 54.63%

Staci Chivetta: 45.01%

Mission Mayor

1,772 total votes cast

Sollie Flora: 65.35%

Arcie Rothrock: 34.26%

Mission City Council

Ward 1

242 total votes cast

Hillary Thomas: 96.28%

Ward 2

429 total votes cast

Lea Loudon: 66.20%

Keith Viken: 17.02%

Joe Donaway: 16.32%

Ward 3

238 total votes cast

Debra Kring: 93.70%

Ward 4

719 total votes cast

Ben Chociej: 67.87%

Ray Ruecker: 31.85%

Mission Hills Mayor

798 total votes cast

David Dickey: 97.12%%

Mission Hills City Council

At-Large

1,375 total votes cast

Barbara Nelson: 50.55%

Bill Bruning: 47.93%%

Mission Woods Mayor

67 total votes cast

Darrell Franklin: 97.01%%

Mission Woods City Council

At-Large

267 total votes cast

Chris Brent: 20.22%

Donald Greenwell III: 19.48%%

Selina Bur: 18.73%%

Robert Tietze: 18.35%

Jason Eubanks: 8.99%%

Lauren Aleshire: 5.99%

Prairie Village City Council

Ward 1

1,152 total votes cast

Cole Robinson: 67.27%

Thorne Daimler: 32.64%

Ward 2

434 total votes cast

Ronald Nelson: 91.24%

Ward 3

513 total votes cast

Lauren Wolf: 92.60%

Ward 4

917 total votes cast

Dave Robinson: 62.27%

Jessica Priestland: 37.30%

Ward 5

1,217 total votes cast

Greg Shelton: 57.11%

John Beeder: 42.73%

Ward 6

496 total votes cast

Terrence Gallagher: 95.16%

Roeland Park Mayor

969 total votes cast

Mike Kelly: 91.95%

Roeland Park City Council

Ward 1

143 total votes cast

Tom Madigan: 95.10%

Ward 2

239 total votes cast

Jen Hill: 92.05%

Ward 3

268 total votes cast

Kate Raglow: 92.91%

Ward 4

293 total votes cast

Michael Poppa: 93.52%

Shawnee City Council

Ward 1

3,170 total votes cast

Tony Gillette: 57.44%

Sophia Theodore: 42.37%

Ward 2

2,268 total votes cast

Mike Kemmling: 56.00%

Eric Persson: 43.78%

Ward 3

3,863 total votes cast

Angela Stiens: 50.76%%

Lisa Larson-Bunnell: 49.03%

Ward 4

2,860 total votes

Jacklynn Walters: 54.27%

Kevin Makalous: 45.59%

Westwood City Council

At-Large

Andrew Buckman: XX%

Jason Hannaman: XX%

Jeff Harris: XX%

Westwood Hills Mayor

89 total votes cast

Paula Schwach: 93.26%

Westwood Hills City Council

At-Large

729 total votes cast

Ed Gogol: 19.03%

Karen Shelor Sexton: 18.75%

David Schmitz: 17.05%

Rosemary Podrebarac: 16.48%

Michael Anfang: 14.49%

Ludwig Villasi: 13.07%

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

319,255 total votes cast

Top 4 vote-getters win seats

Mark Hamill: 15.02%

Dawn Rattan: 14.18%

Joy Koesten: 13.56%

Lee Cross: 13.54%

Gerry Malnar: 12.52%

Paul Snider: 10.33%

Jae Moyer: 10.10%

Wayne Sandberg: 5.66%

Martha Rose Davis: 4.70%

WaterOne District Board

Member 3 Area

75,372 total votes cast

Kay Heley: 47.27%

Steve Gordon: 42.05%

Joann Atchity: 10.27%

Member 4 Area

74,100 total votes cast

Bob Reese: 50.33%

Jeffrey Mendoza: 49.30%

Member 5 Area

74,133 total votes cast

Jill Westra: 55.01%

Missey Smith: 44.67%%

Merriam Drainage District Board of Directors

1,485 total votes cast