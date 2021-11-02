Briefly Noted: Shawnee buying new police body cameras

Shawnee buying new police body cameras

The Shawnee City Council on Oct. 25 unanimously approved terms for a contract with Axon for a five-year lease agreement on police-worn body cameras.

The city is purchasing the body cameras, police vehicle cameras and police interview room cameras, as well as electronic control devices for the program, for a total of $988,574.

Roeland Park seeks donations for Holiday Family Adoption Program

The city of Roeland Park is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Family Adoption Program.

In addition to monetary donations, the city is also collecting non-perishable food items for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Those who would like to donate money, contact Kelley Nielsen at knielsen@roelandpark.org, and those who would like to donate food can drop items off at city hall or the community center.

Merriam city council president sworn in as mayor until Nov. 2 election results are in

Merriam City Council President Bob Pape was sworn in as mayor on Monday morning, according to a city tweet.

Pape served as Merriam’s fire chief until the department merged with Overland Park’s department in 2014. His city council service began in 2015. Pape is one of two candidates vying for the mayor’s seat, which has been vacated by Ken Sissom.