Updates from Johnson County Community College: It’s time to file the FAFSA!

It’s that time of the year again! The 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is open at fafsa.gov.

Almost 18 million students file the FAFSA each year. Those who file within the first three months are poised to receive twice as many grants, on average, compared to students who file later.

The FAFSA is required to receive federal financial aid and is something every student should complete, even if they aren’t sure they would qualify for funding. The FAFSA is also needed for many JCCC scholarships, including the Kansas Promise Scholarship. This “last dollar” scholarship can be used to pay for tuition, books and additional Promise-eligible course-related materials not covered by other scholarships or grants.

“If only 30 minutes of time increased a student’s scholarship potential – it would be worth it, right? That’s all the time it takes to complete the FAFSA! Don’t miss out on financial aid opportunities by neglecting this important process,” says Ashely Jost, JCCC Financial Aid Coordinator.

Application details

Financial aid statistics indicate that, although 86% of college students benefit from some form of financial aid, over $2 billion in student grants are left unclaimed each year.

To be eligible for federal financial aid, students must meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or eligible noncitizen.

Have a valid social security number.

Have, or be on track for their high school diploma.

Be accepted or enrolled at a Title IV school.

Maintain satisfactory academic progress in college or grad school. If their GPA falls too low, students could lose eligibility.

Completing the FAFSA can be simple as long as students have the necessary information on hand. The form asks for basic personal, family and financial information which determines an Expected Family Contribution, or EFC. The EFC is an index number that colleges use to decide how much financial aid students are eligible to receive.

We encourage students to file their FAFSAs before JCCC’s priority deadline of March 15, 2022.

Keep in mind, a new FAFSA should be submitted every year to remain eligible for federal aid. After the initial submission, an application renewal is all that’s needed for subsequent years!

Get hands-on help

At JCCC, we strive to provide financial aid guidance to both students and parents. That’s why we’re hosting a Free FAFSA Completion Night on Nov. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A team of Financial Aid experts will be on-site to answer questions and provide assistance with the 2022-23 application.

Have general financial aid questions? Contact JCCC Financial Aid by phone at 913-469-3840 or send an email to finaid@jccc.edu.