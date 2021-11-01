Former Mission Bowl off Johnson Drive demolished — here’s what’s replacing it

Six years after a devastating fire, the former Mission Bowl building at 5399 Martway Street has been demolished.

Crews tore down the building in October — about a month behind the project’s schedule. In its place will go a new 161-unit apartment complex.

City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post via email that there were delays, in part, caused by delays in the permitting process from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Now that the demolition is complete, crews are working to sort debris and recycle it, which is part of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification process for the apartment complex, Smith said.

Additionally, she said “the developer and general contractor are working to finalize costs with various subcontractors.”

“Building plans have been submitted and the first review was completed by the city in early October,” Smith told the Post via email. “Comments and revisions are being shared between the city and the developer to move toward issuance of a building permit.”

The old bowling alley was originally going to be torn down in June, but the proposed layout made it challenging for Johnson County Wastewater to access a facility adjacent to the property.

That delayed the demolition to September, pushing back the entire project timeline. Smith said developers of the new apartment project are still working towards a November 2023 completion date.

The Mission City Council unanimously approved the project’s redevelopment in December 2020.

Sunflower Development Group, the Mission Bowl Apartments developer, committed to reserving 20% of the apartment units for low-income tenants, defined as someone who earns up to 60% of the average median income in the Kansas City metro.

Developers are also aiming to obtain a LEED Silver certification within two years of completion.