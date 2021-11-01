5 to Try: The Post wants your picks for best burgers in Johnson County 🍔

It’s kind of remarkable that we’ve been doing “5 to Try” weekly picks now for nearly two months and haven’t gotten around to burgers.

That changes this week.

We’re looking for your top recommendations for best burgers in Johnson County, preferably ones that come from local grills and not big commercial chains.

But in your submission, please get specific.

Tells us a a particular burger you like when the hunger pangs hit you. Be sure to specify the place and the order exactly, and explain why it’s your go-to.

Also, note our deliberate use of the word burgers here. That means we’re taking all KINDS of burger submissions, whether they’re made from meat, black beans, salmon or something else entirely.

We just want to taste some good, old-fashioned American juiciness.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our ‘5 to Try.’

In the meantime, check out our readers’ “5 to Try” recommendations for tastiest tacos, most irresistible donuts and best locally owned coffee shops.