Phase 1 of Monticello Road project in Shawnee is almost complete — here’s what comes next

A massive expansion along part of Monticello Road in western Shawnee is well underway, but the road remains closed to through traffic in the meantime.

The roughly $16.8 million project, which began in March, comprises reconstruction and widening of Monticello Road from West 71st Terrace to Shawnee Mission Parkway. City staff earlier this month shared an update on the status of the project.

Construction as part of Phase 1 is expected to be complete by December.

Phase 1 summary

Here are the renovations wrapping up on Monticello Road in Phase 1:

Installing one lane in each direction, a continuous center left lane, on-street bike lanes, a five-foot sidewalk on the east side, and a 10-foot recreational trail on the west side of Monticello Road

Grading, new pavement, a new driveway connecting to Monticello Road, stormwater facilities, curb and gutter, street lighting and signage

Here are the changes underway for 71st Terrace from Monticello Road to Chouteau Street:

Added turn lanes at Monticello, 5-foot sidewalk on the north side of 71st Terrace, and a sidewalk connection to Horizon Elementary School

Grading, new pavement, new driveway connections, stormwater facilities, curb and gutter, street lighting and signage

The project also involves realignment of Monticello Road near the 3&2 Baseball Complex.

Phase 2 plans

Phase 2, which includes renovations to Monticello Road from 71st Terrace to the 7900 block of Monticello Road, is expected to begin early next year and wrap up in the fall of 2022, according to city staff.

Mailing addresses along the old stretch of Monticello will be changed to reflect the street name “Old Monticello Road.”

Monticello Road improvements for Phase 2 include:

A new alignment of Monticello Road to provide a direct connection to Phase 1

Adding a roundabout at 75th Street

Installing two lanes in each direction from the southern tie-in to the new 75th Street roundabout

Installing one lane in each direction with a continuous center left turn lane from 75th Street Roundabout to the tie-in to phase 1 at 71st Terrace

Adding on-street bike lanes, a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side and a 10-foot recreational trail on the west side of Monticello Road from 75th Street to the tie-in with Phase 1 at 71st Terrace

Stormwater facilities, curb and gutter, street lighting, signing, and other related items

Improvements to 73rd Terrace in phase 2 include:

Building an 11.5-foot lane in each direction

Adding curb and gutter with new culverts

Building new driveway connections to 73rd Terrace

75th Street improvements as part of phase 2 include:

Extending 75th Street from Old Monticello to a new roundabout with the new Monticello Road alignment

Building two lanes in each direction from Old Monticello to the roundabout

Adding a 5-foot sidewalk on both sides of 75th Street

Stormwater facilities, curb and gutter, street lighting and signage

City staff expect significant road closures as alignment transitions from old Monticello Road to the new road to take about two months.

Click here to watch a recording of a public meeting about the project.