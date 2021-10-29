The Post’s 2021 Johnson County Election Guide

The Nov. 2 general election in Johnson County is right around the corner.

This year’s ballot features highly-anticipated contests including the Overland Park mayoral race and several school board races around the county.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting also continues at select locations through Monday. Check out where you can vote early in person here.

And if you want to cast your vote by mail, you must drop off your ballot or have it postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Check your registration status using the county’s official election voter lookup tool here. You can also check your polling location and review the candidates who will appear on your ballot.

Here’s a list of the Post’s election primers for each race, so you can see where the candidates stand on the important issues in order to help you make an informed choice.

General election primers