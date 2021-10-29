Briefly Noted: Shawnee nonprofit hosting flu shot clinics with free turkey giveaways this weekend

Mercy & Truth hosting flu shot clinics this weekend

Mercy & Truth Medical Missions, a nonprofit based in Shawnee, is hosting an event with flu shot clinic and free giveaways ahead of the cold weather and holiday season.

In partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Aetna, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Rotary International, the Shawnee clinic will give out 200 free turkeys and 200 free hoodies, and administer 200 free flu shots while supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.

The event takes place at the following locations and times:

Mercy & Truth Clinic

721 N. 31st St., Kansas City, KS 66102

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7405 Quivira Road, Shawnee, KS 66214

1-4 p.m.

Shops of Prairie Village, Corinth Square to celebrate Halloween

The Shops of Prairie Village and Corinth Square will celebrate Halloween on Oct. 3o.

Families are invited to trick or treat at either shopping center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There are also several deals such as free two-scoop toppings with a purchase at Chill in the Village.