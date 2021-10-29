5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best locally owned coffee shops☕

We’re back at it with our 5 to Try series this week, and the theme is locally owned coffee shops!

Readers submitted dozens of suggestions for their top places to grab some java in the Johnson County area.

Our only requirement was that they be locally owned.

We had a lot of great options — Johnson County is fully caffeinated, y’all — but these five choices clearly stood out for our readers.

Get cozy and pour yourself a cup as you take in our list!

Black Dog Coffee House

A mainstay on West 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa since 2003, the cafe offers a variety of great-tasting coffee and non-coffee drinks, plus breads, pastries and other baked goods from Ibis Bakery.

There’s also plenty of room inside as well as outdoor patio seating to spread out, get some work done, or just relax in a positive environment.

This Lenexa shop is now owned by beloved Kansas City-based java company Messenger Coffee.

“I love Black Dog’s coffee latte and chai latte drinks,” said Post reader Sharon Divine. “It has an upbeat community vibe and attracts a wide range of customers.”

Black Dog Coffee House is located at 12815 W. 87th St. Parkway.

Come here for breakfast or lunch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The kitchen closes at 4 p.m.

Hattie’s Fine Coffee

This Corinth Square joint in Prairie Village is clearly a fan favorite, based on the number of reader recommendations.

Known for its cozy spaces for studying as well as spacious patio seating, Hattie’s Fine Coffee offers smooth coffee any way you like it, as well as a robusts variety of juices, smoothies and teas.

Post reader Michelle Bunte recommends the “absolutely delicious” iced mocha, as well as meeting the owners, Gretchen and David Copeland.

“They consistently make the best coffee in Johnson County and have the coolest, most eclectic staff,” said Post reader Michelle Bunte. “They focus on customer service and their pastries and breakfast are healthy and delicious. They have a very loyal following and treat each customer as if they are the most special person in the world.”

Located at 4195 Somerset Drive, Hattie’s Fine Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Brew Haha Coffeehouse

Whether you’re looking for a place to meet up with friends, knock out some studying or just relax in a comfy nook, Brew Haha Coffeehouse in Overland Park is the right choice for you.

Known for its “excellent coffee and a homey, relaxing atmosphere,” according to Post reader Dale Jamieson of Shawnee, Brew Haha offers tons of refreshing coffee and non-coffee beverages and tasty treats to boot.

Post reader Laura Adair recently went there for a group meeting and likes the stylish decorations and atmosphere

“They had the perfect setting both for us to have our discussion and then play games when the meeting was over,” she said.

Post reader Aidan Hall agrees.

“It is a very comfortable, homey atmosphere and they’ve got a lot of space to unwind or work,” Hall added. “You’ll always get friendly service and a great drink.”

Brew Haha is located at 10332 Mastin Street in Overland Park and is open daily form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Urban Prairie Coffee

This coffee shop in downtown Mission is clearly the go-to for many Post readers in NEJC who not only love coffee but also community and supporting local businesses.

The cafe connects to Mission: Board Games next door, so it’s great for browsing while you wait for a fresh, hot breakfast or a steaming latte.

“Great food and environment, Messenger Coffee and a board game store next door (co-owned by same family),” said Post reader Emily Hage. “Such a community spot on Johnson Drive!”

Located at 5606b Johnson Drive, Urban Prairie Coffee is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Hi Hat Coffee

If you ever drive down State Line Road and see the cutest little red brick house on your way south to Shawnee Mission Parkway, then you probably passed by Hi Hat Coffee.

It’s a northeast Johnson County landmark, for sure.

A popular pitstop in Westwood Hills, Hi Hat Coffee is just the place to grab-and-go or sit outside in a quiet atmosphere and enjoy conversation over a cup of joe.

“This tiny coffee shop has such a wonderful assortment of coffee,” said reader said. “The staff is delightful and the space is cute and quaint. They also have a huge following.”

Located at 5012 State Line Road, Hi Hat Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.