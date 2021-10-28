Northbound I-35 in Overland Park back open after semi-truck crash closed highway for hours

Updated 1:45 p.m.: All lanes of northbound Interstate 35 in Overland Park near the busy interchange with Interstate 635 were back open by early Thursday afternoon

Original story continues below:

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side, blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate 35 late Thursday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the interchange between I-35 and I-635 in Overland Park, very near the Wyandotte County line.

The driver, identified as a 30-year-old man, was transported by Johnson County Med-Act to the University of Kansas Hospital with minor injuries. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

Recorded radio traffic states that the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer, hit the barrier wall and the truck rolled onto its side.

The crash forced law enforcement from several agencies to temporarily close all northbound lanes of the interstate. Officers diverted all northbound traffic to Johnson Drive for a time before one lane was reopened.

As of 1 p.m., traffic was using the I-635 ramp to bypass the scene and rejoin northbound I-35 further north.

Live images streamed online by Kansas City Scout showed multiple tow trucks flipping the semi-truck back on to its wheels and maneuvering the vehcile to be towed from the scene.