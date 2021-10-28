Briefly Noted: Prairie Village’s annual State of the Arts winners announced

Prairie Village’s annual State of the Arts winners announced

There are nine winners of the 2021 State of the Arts competition hosted by the city of Prairie Village.

State of the Arts is a juried competition, and received several submissions from across the nation. “Burning” an oil on canvas piece by Kristen Reichert, received “Best in Show” which comes with a $1,000 prize. The piece is available for purchase for $12,500.

Here’s the other pieces that took home a prize:

“Ruby Gets a Cool Drink” by Robert Klausing and “Charity’s Joy” by Kim Taggart received $750 merit awards. Both are available for purchase online here.

“Janis Joplin” by Michael Coupe received the $500 People’s Choice Award.

There were five honorable mentions including “end of hall” by Jeanette Hammerstein and “Stravinsky’s Junk Drawer” by Norman Carr.

Broadmoor Bistro celebrates 21 years with alumni dinner

Broadmoor Bistro, Shawnee Mission’s student-run restaurant, celebrated 21 years on Wednesday with a dinner cooked by Broadmoor alumni.

The dinner featured six alumni who served a five-course dinner. Current students worked alongside the six chefs, as well.

“These experiences help our students broaden their ability to take direction from someone other than their typical culinary instructors,” instructor Matt Ziegenhorn said in a Shawnee Mission press release.