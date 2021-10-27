Your WaterOne board general election primer

Advance in-person voting begins on October 23 in Johnson County, and Election Day is less than two weeks away on Nov. 2. As residents head to the polls to cast their ballots for WaterOne board, we’ve put together an election primer to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

Seven candidates are running for the three WaterOne board seats up for election this year. They are listed below, with links to their campaign websites where available.

Water District Board Member 3

Joann Atchity

Kay Heley (incumbent)

Steve Gordon

Water District Board Member 4

Bob Reese (incumbent)

Jeffrey Mendoza

Water District Board Member 5

Candidate Questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaire we developed with reader input. The three questionnaire items are linked below: