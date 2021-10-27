Your USD 232 (De Soto) school board general election primer

Advance in-person voting began Oct. 23 in Johnson County, and Election Day is next week on Nov. 2. As residents head to the polls to cast their ballots for USD 232 Board of Education in De Soto, we’ve put together an election primer to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

SHAMELESS PLUG

No other news outlet devotes as much attention to giving Shawnee Mission area voters a way to find out where candidates running for local office stand on the issues facing our community. If you value having a news outlet provide this kind of coverage, we hope you’ll consider becoming a subscriber if you aren’t already. Your first month of full access is just $1.

Who’s on the ballot

Seven candidates are running for USD 232 Board of Education, with contested races in Districts 4, 5 and 6. They are:

School District Member 4

School District Member 5

John Gaignat (incumbent — has bowed out of the race)

Calley Malloy

Amy Parker

School District Member 6

All Johnson County residents who live within the USD 232 school district boundaries and are registered voters will be able to vote for the candidates within their specific districts. Click here to see the map of board member positions. Click here to look up your address to check which candidates for school board will be on your ballot.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaire we developed with reader input. The five questionnaire items are linked below:

Question #1: What’s your assessment of how the district has handled managing COVID-19 risk at the start of this school year? Do you believe masks are effective at slowing the spread of the virus? Do you support the masking requirement for students? Read answers here.

Question #2: Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been under scrutiny in recent months as national media personalities and politicians raise alarms about the teaching of “critical race theory” or ideas linked to it. Do you support the district’s current approach to diversity, equity and inclusion? Why or why not? What does the term “critical race theory” mean to you? Read answers here.

Question #3: When did you attend your first meeting of the school board? What issue motivated you to attend and what did you learn from watching the group work live? Read answers here.

Question #4: What are your views about the role of technology in the classroom? Are you comfortable with the amount of time students spend on screens during the school day? Why or why not? Read answers here.

Question #5: What’s the biggest challenge facing USD 232 schools today, and what should the board of education be doing to address it? Read answers here.

Candidate forum

The Post hosted in-person forums for the USD 232 Board of Education candidates Sept. 29. Video of the event is embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics they discussed and their corresponding time stamps to help readers find the candidates’ answers more quickly: