Your Shawnee Mission school board general election primer

Advance in-person voting for the upcoming general election began Saturday, Oct. 23, in Johnson County, and Election Day is less than a week away on Nov. 2

As residents head to the polls to cast their ballots Shawnee Mission school board, we’ve put together an election primer to give you an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education. They are:

At-Large Area

SM East Area

SM West Area

All voters living within the Shawnee Mission School District’s boundaries will be able to vote in the at-large race. Only voters living in the designated East and West areas will be able to cast ballots in those races.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to a five-item questionnaire we developed with readers’ input. The five questionnaire items and the candidates’ responses are linked below:

Question #1What’s your assessment of how the district has handled managing COVID-19 risk at the start of this school year? Do you believe masks are effective at slowing the spread of the virus? Do you support the masking requirement for students? Read candidates’ answers here.

Questions #2: Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been under scrutiny in recent months as national media personalities and politicians raise alarms about the teaching of “critical race theory” or ideas linked to it. Do you support the district’s current approach to diversity, equity and inclusion? Why or why not? What does the term “critical race theory” mean to you? Read candidates’ answers here.

Question #3: There’s been increased attention in recent years to the need to provide alternative paths for students who are not interested in or able to attend college. What should the district be doing for non-college bound students? Read candidates’ answers here.

Question #4: The district fell short on its projected enrollment in 2020 and 2021 — specifically in its youngest grades, including kindergarten. These drops will likely impact the amount of state funding the district receives in the future and thereby influence future budgets you will be asked to vote on. How can the district prepare for these potential budget impacts? What are your ideas on how to increase student enrollment? Read candidates’ answers here.

Question #5: What are your views about the role of technology in the classroom? Are you comfortable with the amount of time students spend on screens during the school day? Why or why not? Read candidates’ answers here.

Candidate forum

The Post hosted an in-person forum for Shawnee Mission school board candidates on Oct. 7. All six candidates participated.

Video of the event can be watched at the Post’s Facebook page and is also embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics that were discussed and their corresponding time stamps to help readers find the candidates’ answers more quickly:

The questions are below, with corresponding timestamps if you would like to fast-forward to a particular issue: