Your Shawnee City Council general election primer

Advance in-person voting began Oct. 23 in Johnson County, and Election Day is next week on Nov. 2. As residents head to the polls to cast their ballots for Shawnee City Council, we’ve put together an election primer to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

Eight candidates are running for Shawnee City Council in contested races for all four wards. They are:

Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 3

Ward 4

All Shawnee residents who are registered voters will be able to vote for the candidates within their ward. Click here to find your Shawnee City Council ward.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaire we developed with reader input. The five questionnaire items are linked below:

Question #1: The city has in recent years committed hundreds of thousands of dollars of public money to private business development projects in the downtown area through its Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development program. Do you support the use of public funds to try to spark the revitalization of downtown? Why or why not? Read answers here.

Question #2: People who run for elected office often have strong views about how things ought to be — views that may differ sharply from their colleagues on the city council. What steps would you take to ensure that you have positive, productive relationships with council peers who may have different views than your own? Read answers here.

Question #3: Taxation and spending are often contentious issues among members of the Shawnee governing body. What’s your take on the city’s current taxation environment? If you believe taxes in the city are too high, how would you propose cutting spending or increasing revenue? Read answers here.

Question #4: Climate change continues to be top of mind for many Shawnee Mission Post readers. What steps can Shawnee take to prepare neighborhoods for increased flooding, along with extreme heat and drought events? What steps would you like to see the city take to build climate resilience? Read answers here.

Question #5: What’s the top thing you’d like to be able to say about the city of Shawnee four years from today that you can’t say now? Why? Read answers here.

Candidate forum

The Post hosted in-person forums for the Shawnee City Council candidates Sept. 28. Video of the event is embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics they discussed and their corresponding time stamps to help readers find the candidates’ answers more quickly: