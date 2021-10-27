Your Prairie Village city council general election primer

Election Day is less than a week away on Nov. 2, and as Johnson County residents head to the polls to cast their ballots, we’ve put together an election primer to help readers understand where candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

There are three contested races in Prairie Village this year, and three uncontested races. Below are the candidates in the three contested races:

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to a five-item questionnaire developed with reader input. The five questionnaire items are included below, with links to corresponding answers.

The pandemic derailed discussions between the city, Johnson County Library and YMCA about a potential “civic center” that would combine a community center and new Corinth Library branch on land near Harmon Park. What’s your assessment of the viability of this project? Does Prairie Village need a new community center? If so, what’s the best way to pay for it? Read answers here. Prairie Village has seen some of the sharpest property valuation increases in Johnson County in recent years — which has translated to commensurate increases in taxes that have stressed the finances of some residents on fixed incomes. What’s your take on how the city should be handling this issue? Read answers here. The rising cost of even “starter homes” in Prairie Village has put home ownership in the city out of reach for many middle class families. Should the city be looking to add more “attainable” housing options? If so, in what form should that take? Read answers here. Climate change continues to be top of mind for many Shawnee Mission Post readers. What steps can Prairie Village take to prepare neighborhoods for increased flooding, along with extreme heat and drought events? What steps would you like to see the city take to build climate resilience? Read answers here. Prairie Village held out on returning to in-person meetings longer than any other Johnson County city — and made some stand-out decisions on COVID-19 risk mitigation including canceling Jazz Fest and becoming the first Johnson County city to mandate masks. What do you think of how the city has handled decisions related to COVID-19? Read answers here.

Candidate forum

The Post also hosted an in-person candidate forum for the Prairie Village city council candidates. A video of the event is embedded below, followed by the questions candidates were asked and corresponding timestamps: