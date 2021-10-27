Your Lenexa City Council general election primer

Advance in-person voting began Oct. 23 in Johnson County, and Election Day is next week on Nov. 2. As residents head to the polls to cast their ballots for Lenexa City Council, we’ve put together an election primer to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.
Who’s on the ballot
Six candidates are running for Lenexa City Council. Wards 1 and 2 are uncontested, while two candidates are vying for the Ward 3 seat, and two are vying for the Ward 4 seat. They are:
Ward 1
- Joe Karlin (incumbent)
Ward 2
- Bill Nicks (incumbent)
Ward 3
- Melanie Arroyo
- Corey Hunt (incumbent)
Ward 4
All Lenexa residents who are registered voters will be able to vote for the candidates within their ward. Click here to find your Lenexa City Council ward.
Candidate questionnaires
Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaire we developed with reader input. The five questionnaire items are linked below:
Question #1: Like other growing parts of Johnson County, Lenexa has seen some homeowners push back against proposals for new residential projects, particularly multi-family developments. How should the city reconcile the desire for the continued development of western Lenexa with opposition from residents to higher-density multi-family projects? Are multi-family projects necessary for the healthy growth of Lenexa? Should the city prioritize attainable housing stock options? Read answers here.
Question #2: With the departure of Old Town Hair & Nail and a change of ownership along the corner block at Santa Fe Trail and Pflumm, Old Town is going through some significant changes. What do you hope to see for this historic and special part of Lenexa? Read answers here.
Question #3: Climate change continues to be top of mind for many Shawnee Mission Post readers. What steps can Lenexa take to prepare neighborhoods for increased flooding, along with extreme heat and drought events? What steps would you like to see the city take to build climate resilience? Read answers here.
Question #4: The City Center development has been widely hailed as a success and one that couldn’t have materialized without the foresight and commitment of the city’s governing body over the course of two decades. Is there a similar long-term initiative that you would like to see the city start working on today? Why or why not? Read answers here.
Question #5: With plans underway for the new Lenexa Justice Center on Prairie Star Parkway, what do you hope to see for the site of the police station and courthouse on 87th Street Parkway? Read answers here.
Candidate forum
The Post hosted in-person forums for the Lenexa City Council candidates Sept. 23. Video of the event is embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics they discussed and their corresponding time stamps to help readers find the candidates’ answers more quickly:
- In your view, what is your ward’s strongest asset, and how would you [continue to] try to leverage that if elected? [8:37]
- What is the greatest challenge you think the city of Lenexa faces over the next four years, and how might that impact your ward? [14:15]
- In line with current guidance from the county, Lenexa at this time is strongly recommending … but not requiring … masks be worn indoors. Some Johnson County cities, Prairie Village and Roeland Park, have mandated masks in most public indoor settings amid spread of the Delta variant. Assess how the city has responded to the pandemic over the past year and a half: do you agree with the city’s approach? Is there anything that you would want to see changed or advocate to be changed if elected? [21:19]
- Post readers in Lenexa and elsewhere continue to voice concerns about the effects of climate change on life here in Johnson County. Our readers point to some of the torrential rains we’ve had this summer … upwards of five to six inches in a few hours on some occasions …. which put stress on the local flood control systems. Does the city have a role in building up resilience to climate change, in your opinion? What, if any, policies will you support on the city council that will better prepare Lenexa for our changing climate? [25:47]
- Property values have increased sharply across Johnson County in recent years, making many of our readers nervous about the burden of property taxes on their incomes. In Lenexa, the city’s mill levy … which stands at 29.242 … is higher than most other cities in northeast Johnson County. At the same time, Lenexa assesses a 1% sales tax for city operations and a three-eighth cent sales tax specifically for street maintenance and maintaining parks and rec facilities. Assess Lenexa’s “bang for its buck,” as it were for taxpayers in these challenging economic times of the pandemic. Do you think the city’s current tax rates are appropriate for what residents see in return in terms of city services? Would you support raising or lowering taxes in the future if elected? [33:36]
- With the departure of Old Town Hair & Nail and a change of ownership along the corner block at Santa Fe Trail and Pflumm, Old Town is going through some significant changes. This is an area of town that is very special to a lot of people and, of course, historic, and affects both of your wards. What do you hope to see for Old Town Lenexa? [41:27]
- Like other growing parts of Johnson County, Lenexa has seen some homeowners push back against proposals for new residential projects, particularly multi-family developments and apartments. How should the city reconcile the desire for the continued development of parts of Lenexa, especially in the western part of the city, with that opposition from residents to higher-density multi-family projects? Are multi-family projects necessary for the health of a growing Lenexa? Should the city prioritize attainable housing stock? [50:04]
- The City Center development has been widely hailed as a success and one that couldn’t have materialized without the commitment of the city’s governing body over the course of two decades. Is there a similar long-term initiative that you would like to see the city start working on in the next four years, if you are elected? [57:30]
