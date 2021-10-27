Your Lenexa City Council general election primer

Advance in-person voting began Oct. 23 in Johnson County, and Election Day is next week on Nov. 2. As residents head to the polls to cast their ballots for Lenexa City Council, we’ve put together an election primer to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

Six candidates are running for Lenexa City Council. Wards 1 and 2 are uncontested, while two candidates are vying for the Ward 3 seat, and two are vying for the Ward 4 seat. They are:

Ward 1

Joe Karlin (incumbent)

Ward 2

Ward 3

Ward 4

All Lenexa residents who are registered voters will be able to vote for the candidates within their ward. Click here to find your Lenexa City Council ward.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaire we developed with reader input. The five questionnaire items are linked below:

Question #1: Like other growing parts of Johnson County, Lenexa has seen some homeowners push back against proposals for new residential projects, particularly multi-family developments. How should the city reconcile the desire for the continued development of western Lenexa with opposition from residents to higher-density multi-family projects? Are multi-family projects necessary for the healthy growth of Lenexa? Should the city prioritize attainable housing stock options? Read answers here.

Question #2: With the departure of Old Town Hair & Nail and a change of ownership along the corner block at Santa Fe Trail and Pflumm, Old Town is going through some significant changes. What do you hope to see for this historic and special part of Lenexa? Read answers here.

Question #3: Climate change continues to be top of mind for many Shawnee Mission Post readers. What steps can Lenexa take to prepare neighborhoods for increased flooding, along with extreme heat and drought events? What steps would you like to see the city take to build climate resilience? Read answers here.

Question #4: The City Center development has been widely hailed as a success and one that couldn’t have materialized without the foresight and commitment of the city’s governing body over the course of two decades. Is there a similar long-term initiative that you would like to see the city start working on today? Why or why not? Read answers here.

Question #5: With plans underway for the new Lenexa Justice Center on Prairie Star Parkway, what do you hope to see for the site of the police station and courthouse on 87th Street Parkway? Read answers here.

Candidate forum

The Post hosted in-person forums for the Lenexa City Council candidates Sept. 23. Video of the event is embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics they discussed and their corresponding time stamps to help readers find the candidates’ answers more quickly: