Griffin Lamb, SM Norhtwest grad killed in highway crash, remembered as ‘someone who brought joy to all he knew’

The communities around Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa are remembering the life of Griffin Lamb, 18, who was killed Sunday in a highway crash south of Burlington, Kan.

Lamb graduated from SM Northwest in May 2020 and had enrolled in the Automotive Technology program at Pittsburg State University.

Growing up, he had been an active member of the Holy Trinity Life Teen youth ministry, spending several summers on mission trips with the group. He also played football for the SM Northwest Cougars.

To his friends and loved ones, Lamb was known as “Gibby.”

“Gibby was a cherished member of our ministry and always knew how to get a laugh,” the Holy Trinity Life Teen youth ministry group posted to Facebook. “Gibby really stepped into leadership in his senior year. He loved his friends, family and brought joy to all he knew (and sometimes an eye roll!).”

It was a sentiment echoed in Lamb’s obituary, published this week by Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa.

“Griffin learned at an early age how to make people laugh, lighting up every room he entered and greeting everyone with a big hug and a smile,” the obituary reads. “Blessed with the gift of gab, he always managed to find an audience (one might call him a class clown—much to his parent’s dismay). Griffin also had a knack for entertaining younger kids, whether the siblings of his friends or his youngest cousins—they all loved Griffin.”

The obituary also called Lamb a “loving and protective older brother” to his younger sister.

He loved cars and “could spot a make and model from a mile away,” the obituary continues.

He also enjoyed “fishing, and riding dirt bikes with his dad … [and] his time traveling with his family on trips to the beach, the mountains, and lakes.”

At Pitt State, Lamb had joined a fraternity and was expanding his “ever-growing group of friends.”

A visitation for Griffin Lamb will be held Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be conducted for Lamb at Holy Trinity on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The crash

An online crash log from the Kansas Highway Patrol shows the crash that killed Lamb occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Lamb was a passenger in a Toyota 4Runner traveling southbound on US Highway 75, about three miles south of Burlington.

Another vehicle, a Dodge Ram 1500, was traveling northbound and crossed over the center line of the two-lane highway.

The two vehicles struck each other in the middle of the roadway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver and another passenger in the Toyota 4Runner that Lamb was in were also seriously injured.

The highway patrol crash log identifies the other injured passenger in the vehicle with Lamb as Thomas Greig, 20, of Prairie Village.

The crash log states that Greig was later transferred to KU Medical Center.

The driver of the Dodge Ram 1500, identified as a 52-year-old man from Emporia, Kan., was also hospitalized with serious injuries.