Briefly Noted: Shawnee adopts first comprehensive plan in 30 years

Shawnee adopts first comprehensive plan in 30 years

The Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously adopted the city’s first comprehensive plan in more than 30 years.

Known as Achieve Shawnee, the comprehensive plan lines out the city’s future development and redevelopment efforts as well as land uses as part of a comprehensive plan to guide growth for the city’s future. Click here to see the plan.

Nearly 20 Johnson Countians win Shepherd’s Center’s 70 Over 70

KC Shepherd’s Center has announced the honorees for the fourth annual 2021 70 Over 70 Awards, which recognizes the community and leadership contributions of older adults, according to a press release. This year, 19 Johnson County residents made the list.

This year’s awards ceremony and virtual event will take place Nov. 4. Click here to see the list of winners.

Prairie Village pharmacist named “most-community focused” by SingleCare

Heidi Tuttle, a pharmacist at a Prairie Village Walgreens, was named the “most community-focused pharmacist” by SingleCare, a prescription savings service, according to a press release.

Tuttle’s been a pharmacist for 17 years, and the award places her “among the top 10 pharmacists in the country,” according to the release. She’s board certified in geriatrics and diabetes care, as well as medication therapy management, according to the release.