Monroe ‘Roe’ Taliaferro, former Prairie Village mayor and ‘public service giant’, dies at 98

Harry Monroe Taliaferro, a former Prairie Village mayor affectionately known as “Roe,” died on Oct. 22, according to his family. He was 98 years old.

Taliaferro served on the Prairie Village City Council from 1983 to 1989, and then took over the mayor’s office from 1989 to 1999 — the second longest mayoral term in the city’s history behind Ron Shaffer.

Current Mayor Eric Mikkelson said he got to know Taliaferro personally over the last few years since he “remained active in and supportive of local civic affairs.”

Additionally, Mikkelson said Taliaferro “was a respected and admired pillar of the Prairie Village community.”

“Our outstanding city would not be what it is today without him,” Mikkelson said. “When I say, and I say it frequently, that I am standing on the shoulders of public service giants who preceded my tenure in Prairie Village when we build on the great legacy here, he is one of those giants I have in mind.”

During his decade as mayor, Taliaferro helped secure land for The Santa Fe Pavilion at Harmon Park and the building of Claridge Court, the retirement community near Mission Road and Somerset Drive where he ultimately died, according to his obituary.

Mikkelson said some referred to Taliaferro as the “mayor of Claridge Court.”

Taliaferro and his wife Helen were married for 72 years. Together in 2007, they received the Prairie Village Community Spirit award, which recognizes people who gave their time and talent to improve the city’s quality of life.

Almost 10 years ago, the city approved changing the name of Meadowlake Park to Taliaferro Park off Belinder Avenue and 79th Street. Taliaferro attended a ceremony held by the city for the name change in July 2012.

Taliaferro was heavily involved in Village Presbyterian Church from 1954, where he was a Sunday school teacher, deacon and elder, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, three daughters and their spouses, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandsons.

A memorial service for Taliaferro will be held at Village Presbyterian on Friday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

Mikkelson said the city will recognize Taliaferro at the Nov. 1 city council meeting, as well.