Briefly Noted: New oil painting hangs inside Merriam’s Tim Murphy Art Gallery 

New oil painting hangs inside Merriam’s Tim Murphy Art Gallery

There’s a new oil painting inside the Merriam Community Center’s Tim Murphy Art Gallery.

“Celebration,” an oil painting created by local artist Michael Walsh was unveiled on Oct. 14 as the newest addition to the gallery. It was inspired by Flags 4 Freedom, an annual Merriam demonstration and event.

Former Councilmember Nancy Hupp commissioned “Celebration” in memory of her husband, Ron, according to a city of Merriam newsletter.