Updates from Johnson County Community College: Spring semester is almost in bloom!

While most students are looking forward to the holidays and upcoming winter break, we’re planning early for spring 2022! For students pursuing higher education for the first time or returning to finish a degree or certificate, now is the time to explore classes at Johnson County Community College.

Affordable tuition rates

We understand that financial security is a priority at every stage of the college experience. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with our competitive tuition rates. We also offer:

Metro Tuition Rate: Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class for only $138 per credit hour — a 38% discount from our standard out-of-state tuition rate!

Scholarships: Millions of dollars in scholarships are awarded every year to qualified students. All it takes is one application to become eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities.

Smaller class sizes

Our class sizes average 20-25 students, allowing more 1-on-1 interactions with professors. Not to mention increased hands-on learning and greater student engagement.

Thriving campus culture

It’s no secret that educational experiences extend beyond the classroom. At JCCC, our students can participate in more than 80 clubs and organizations that satisfy a wide variety of interests, including:

Black Student Union

Kindness Club

Model United Nations

Student Senate

Student Sustainability Committee

Additionally, our events calendar is packed full of can’t-miss performances, conferences and extracurricular activities.

Invaluable student resources

We offer tools and resources to help students get ahead and stay ahead. For example, our new state-of-the-art Academic Resource Center is a one-stop shop for free tutoring and specialized class assistance.

Many library resources are available as well. Visit Billington Library’s homepage to access nearly 600 million books, ebooks, magazines, newspaper and journal articles and streaming videos. An “Ask a Librarian” chat feature is also available online.

Take the next step

Spring 2022 enrollment opens at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27. Check out our steps to enroll and explore available classes today!