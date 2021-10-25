5 to Try: The Post wants your picks for best locally owned coffee shops ☕

With the weather getting nippier and the waft of pumpkin spice in the air, it feels like a good time to talk coffee shops.

Johnson County has plenty of them, and on this week’s “5 to Try,” we want your picks for the best locally owned coffee shops in the area.

So, Starbucks: not on this list.

There are some hard-working, coffee-crazy small business entrepreneurs out there, we just know it. And we want your input.

Tell us a Johnson County coffee shop you like and, more importantly, why. Do you have a particularly favorite drink? Do you like the ambience? What makes this your go-to spot for caffeination?

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our ‘5 to Try.’

In the meantime, check out our readers’ 5 to Try recommendations for barbecue “deep cuts,” tasty tacos and most irresistible donuts (which would go great with your favorite coffee shops).