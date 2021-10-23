Your Community: Johnson County Library exhibiting artist wins Global Peace Photo Award

No need to make a trip to a museum to see internationally celebrated art: local artist Nate Hofer was recently named one of five winners of the 2021 Global Peace Photo Award – Alfred Fried Peace Medal for his photographic series “One and a Half Acres: Images from America’s Decommissioned Minuteman Missile Silos,” currently on display at Lenexa City Center Library. The Global Peace Photo Award recognizes and promotes photographers from all over the world whose pictures capture human efforts towards a peaceful world and the quest for beauty and goodness in our lives. The award goes to those photographs that best express the idea that our future lies in peaceful coexistence.

Nate Hofer is a design director for a creative digital agency and grew up locally during the Cold War era. Inspired by his experiences as a child and by more recent international affairs, “One and a Half Acres” utilizes aerial photography to explore his fears and hopes for the future of the world.

In addition to the exhibition, Johnson County Library asked Hofer to provide some insight into what went into creating the works on display. You’ll learn what inspired the creation, what research went into the project, his most important artistic tool along with the books, and which photography, music and podcasts inspired, focused and changed him for the better. You can read more on Hofer’s exhibition page on jocolibrary.org, and watch a special online interview with him on Library OnDemand coming this November.

Congratulations to Nate Hofer on winning a 2021 Global Peace Photo Award – Alfred Fried Peace Medal. Nate’s exhibition will be on display at Lenexa City Center Library until Friday, December 31, 2021 so make plans to see it before it’s too late.

