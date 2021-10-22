Johnson County early in-person voting starts Saturday — where and when you can vote

Early in-person voting starts Saturday, Oct. 23, for local elections in Johnson County.

This off-year election features a slate of municipal races for mayors and city council seats, several K-12 school boards, the Johnson County Community College board of trustees and the WaterOne board.

To see a full list of candidates running in the Post’s coverage area, go here. We have also been publishing candidates’ responses to our reader-inspired questionnaires all this week.

You can also look up a sample ballot for your jurisdiction at the Johnson County Election Office website.

Advance mail-in ballots have already started to be mailed out for those voters who have requested them. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Voters, of course, can also vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, when polls across the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you would like to cast your ballot early at an in-person voting location, you have several options over the next week.

Here are the locations and hours of operations for Johnson County’s 8 advanced in-person polling places:

Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe

Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W 143rd St, Overland Park

Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission

Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 S Sunset Dr, Olathe

Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner

Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St, Olathe

Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monticello Library, 22435 W 66th St, Shawnee