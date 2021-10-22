Dolce Bakery, popular spot in Prairie Village Shops, will expand into empty storefront next door

Dolce Bakery, a long-time merchant at the Shops of Prairie Village, is expanding.

Owner Erin Brown said the popular spot, which can sometimes see mornings with lines out the door, has been in need of an expansion for about four years now.

They added a basement two years ago, but Brown said it didn’t completely solve the problem of lack of space in the kitchen.

About a year ago, an opportunity arose when fitness studio next door, Health House, closed.

Dolce shares a wall with the now-vacant space at 3924 W. 69th Terrace.

Aside from needing more kitchen space, Brown said customers have also asked her for years about holding events like baby showers inside the bakery.

Now, The Space by Dolce Bakery that will go in to the former Health House space will be able to accommodate both expanded kitchen needs and rental opportunities, she said.

“This really opens up the possibility to offer to our customers who are doing graduation orders, wedding orders, baby shower orders, all the things, to have their events here,” Brown said.

Dolce is taking over the entire space next door, 4,872 square feet. That will nearly quadruple the bakery’s current size.

The front of The Space will serve as the rental area, and a back room will be used for additional decoration and bakery production, Brown said.

Additionally, the rental portion of The Space will be the go-to spot for holiday pick-up orders, which have previously led to lines stretching around the corner in front of Hen House, Brown said.

Reservations for The Space will be available starting in December.

Brown said while she’s got ideas for The Space, she’s excited to see what customers and the community want to see from it, too.

“We’re just so excited about this opportunity to grow and expand, and having a little room to grow and build out,” Brown said. “There are a handful of things that we want to do, but we’re super excited to let the community and all of our relationships kind of inspire what we do next.”