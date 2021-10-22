Briefly Noted: Roeland Park to host dedication for 47th Street mural on Oct. 23

Roeland Park to host dedication for 47th Street mural on Oct. 23

The city of Roeland Park’s arts advisory committee is hosting a dedication ceremony for the 47th Street mural on Oct. 23.

The 311-foot mural depicts the city’s past and present at 47th Street and Roe Lane. It features seven themes including history, giving back and art. There’s also a large tree at the center of the mural representing the city’s motto: Uniquely Rooted.

The dedication ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. at the mural.

NEJC to participate in national drug take-back day on Oct. 23

National drug take-back day is Oct. 23, and there are a couple of places in northeast Johnson County to safely dispose of your prescription drugs.

The Walgreens in Merriam is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Merriam police officers will dispose of medications. Those who can’t make the event can drop prescription medications off at the Merriam police department at 9010 W. 62nd Street.

There’s also an event in Prairie Village at 7700 Mission Road, the municipal offices complex. Prairie Village police officers will be taking prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the circle drive.