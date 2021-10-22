Older man critically injured after mini-van crashes into Big Biscuit on Antioch Road

An elderly man was critically injured in a crash with a building on Friday afternoon.

Overland Park police and firefighters were called to The Big Biscuit, 11148 Antioch Road, at 2:34 p.m. on reports of a mini-van into the building.

Police Sergeant Richard Guieb said the van was in a parking space near the Burger King when the van’s driver crashed over a curb, through empty parking spaces, and over a second curb before hitting the building.

The crash’s impact broke a window at The Big Biscuit and the Bambou Salon & Spa next door. Guieb said no one inside either business was injured.

The driver of the van, only identified as an elderly male, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The passenger, an elderly female, was transported with less severe injuries.

Guieb said police are investigating the possibility that the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the van.

Police used a drone to document the scene before a tow truck operator removed the van. An Overland Park building inspector also responded to ensure that the building was not structurally damaged.