Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Home isn’t just a place, it’s a mindset!

I often talk about “unlocking home” and what that means to me. Recently, I had the opportunity to attend the Level Up West Coast Conference for Sotheby’s International Realty in Los Angeles, where I had the privilege of hearing from some amazing keynotes who also happened to be renowned authors. To say I left inspired is putting it lightly! Feeling like you are “home” is a mindset, and if you are looking for some additions to your fall reading list, here are three titles that I highly recommend. Read on and you’ll see why.

Soundtracks

When you think of the soundtrack of your mind what comes to mind? The New York Times bestseller Soundtracks by Jon Acuff is centered around the premise that your brain runs on specific soundtracks depending on your state of mind. When we overthink – as we all often do – these broken soundtracks cultivate fear and propel us into a state of turmoil. This book will teach you how to alter your own internal soundtrack and allow the practice of overthinking to inspire you instead of inhibiting you. With thousands of 5-star reviews, this is a must-read!

Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most

Imagine a world where the only things you focus are those that really matter? The number of tasks we juggle on a daily basis is staggering to say the least. And when you ask yourself how much time and effort are spent on menial tasks, I am certain the answer is less than ideal. Greg McKeown has created a blueprint on how we can achieve our goals by focusing on a very important principle: not everything has to be so hard. If you feel burnt out, scared and exhausted, this is the book for you. It will teach you to work smarter, not harder, focus on what matters and thus unlock the freedom and joy we all seek!

The Wedge

Are you ready to elevate your level of consciousness and embark on the path to limitless possibility? Author Scott Carney takes you on a journey to do just that. The words written on these pages hold the keys to realizing what we are truly capable of through exploring the limits or limitlessness of what humans can really accomplish. Delve into the testimony of subject matter experts in neuroscience, transcendence and endurance to learn how pushing ourselves beyond what we think we can do can elevate us past our normal physiological response to a state of unlimited possibility.

I adhere to the belief that home isn’t just a place with four walls, it’s also a state of mind. These books will guide you to a happier, more productive and enlightened mindset. Enjoy!