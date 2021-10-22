5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for tastiest tacos in Johnson County 🌮

This week in our 5 to Try series, we asked our readers for their recommendations on the tastiest tacos in the Johnson County area.

Readers sent in dozens of suggestions, and almost all of them are small, locally owned taco joints geographically located within the county — who’da thunk that we had so many options?!

These taco stops were clearly our readers’ favorites, so check these out!

Taco Naco KC Market & Taqueria

This locally owned taco shop in downtown Overland Park enjoys a dedicated customer base, not least because these tacos are loaded with authentic Mexican flavors and special toppings like red pickled onions and chipotle aioli.

Hands down, this restaurant received the most recommendations from our readers. Some of them recommended the Cochinita Pibil taco, which has slow-cooked pork, and the Brisket Barbacoa taco, which has slow-cooked beef and cheese. And, “who doesn’t love brisket??” wrote Post reader Katie Hough.

Taco Naco is also one of many new restaurants coming on the scene during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant makes frequent pop-up appearances, so be sure to follow them on social media for their next event.

Come prepared to do some of your grocery shopping here too, especially for the salsas.

Taco Naco is located at 8220 Metcalf Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen

Mission is home to quite a few taco spots that Post readers recommended, but The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen is certainly one of the most popular.

First opening in 2019, this taco joint features a wide variety of tacos for readers to try out, such as their Al Pastor (pork), Tilapia Fish tacos, veggie, chorizo, steak and shredded chicken.

And, if tacos for some crazy reason are not your thing, you can always snag one of their burritos or enchiladas just to mix it up. I mean, come on, check out this Facebook video below — how can you resist?

Located at 5038 Lamar Ave., The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria

Located along busy West 87th Street Parkway near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria started out in Westport but has since expanded in recent years to this part of the metro area.

Rudy’s is well known for its street tacos, which are served on mini corn tortillas and topped with diced onion, cilantro and a side of chile verde.

Readers John and Joan Anderson personally recommend the traditional ground beef taco.

“Never dripping grease (like so many other place), the taste is perfect, exactly what I want and expect a great taco to taste like,” wrote the Andersons. “Perfect part of a great Mexican meal!!”

Located at 8710 Lackman Road, Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria is also located at 1411 Westport Road, Kansas City, Missouri.

El Fogón

This taco shop is a hidden treasure off of Metcalf Avenue in central Overland Park. Owned and managed by three generations in a family, mother-son team Madelou Cortes and Karlo Valencia came up with the special recipes that bring authenticity to the menu.

El Fogón offers quite the bang for your buck, with the carne asada (steak) taco hands down the crowd favorite. Nonetheless, Valencia and his daughter, Camila Valencia, recommend giving the Al Pastor (seasoned pork) taco a try.

“They are probably the best authentic taco place in JoCo,” wrote Post reader Clifton Alexander. “All of their tacos and sauces are good. I really like the El Volcan, which is a huge plate of meat, veggies, cheese, rice, etc and you can build your own tacos.”

Taco noshers can also do some of their grocery shopping here as well, so come prepared to stock up on food items for your pantry and fridge.

Located at 10450 Metcalf Ave., El Fogón is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Salsa Grill Cantina

This taco shop, also in Mission, is a fan favorite for several Post readers. Salsa Grill Cantina offers tasty taco platters, including with steak, baja fish and shrimp, among others.

“Salsa Grill is a must for JoCo tacos!!” wrote Post reader Jenn Webb. “The chicken is always delosh — never a bad bite. Super reasonable prices, especially for taco Tuesday!!”

Don’t forget to check out their popular appetizers, including the latest on the menu: the chile con queso with chorizo.

Located at 6508 Martway St., Salsa Grill Cantina is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.