Prairie Village city council candidates on the issues: Addressing climate change

Ward 1

Cole Robinson

The city of Prairie Village has been a leader in developing climate resilience in the face of increased challenges posed by a more variable environment. I am supportive of the way our city continues to proactively work on solutions for our community. Notably, we have invested numerous funds into flood prevention as well as hired a stormwater project manager to focus on future flooding. These dollars invested into prevention will show a positive return in the form of avoiding future large-scale issues.

Our city has also been a leader in doing our part to reduce emissions. City hall was updated a decade ago to use geothermal heating instead of natural gas or electricity. More recently, our newest city building, our Public Works Facility, is on a path to be LEED-certified Platinum – the highest sustainability rating available. In 2019, Prairie Village joined Evergy’s Renewables Direct program to begin receiving the majority of their other energy needs from sources free of emissions. The city has also joined on to the Climate Mayor’s Network as well as followed the playbook created by Climate Action KC. The council is currently studying participation in the United Nations’ “Cities Race to Zero” initiative which looks to encourage cities to reduce their emissions by 50% before 2030 and be carbon-free by 2040, another effort that I am fully supportive of.

Overall, I see the actions taken by city staff, council and our community as a strong sign of leadership on addressing climate change. I look forward to continuing to advance these initiatives and others if elected in November.

Thorne Daimler

As someone who spends a lot of time outdoors at parks with my kids, playing golf, or hunting, the environment is very important to me. I will always support initiatives that save waste, conserve resources, and are more efficient from a spending standpoint.

Ward 4

Jessica Priestland

From a community perspective, Prairie Village needs to consistently and repeatedly provide its residents with homeowner climate change mitigation strategies and information on environmental conservation measures. There are many initiatives homeowners can take to help alleviate some of the City’s climate change impacts. I believe it is important to acknowledge that our daily behaviors and purchasing decisions can directly affect our environment.

One important step residents can take is to become more aware of how our actions can positively influence environmental conservation and help abate climate change. Prairie Village can facilitate this by actively publicizing community seminars on climate change initiatives and beneficial product demonstrations. Many people aren’t familiar with or are intimidated by the use of rain barrels, rain garden and drought-resistant flowerbed installations, the process of composting, and other homeowner strategies that can greatly benefit the environment and help potentially lessen the negative consequences of climate change in the long run.

From a city business perspective, Prairie Village should continue to research effective ways to lessen their carbon footprint in the strongest benefit-to-cost ratio. It is important for the City to be sensitive and cognizant of the length of time of the beneficial return on any investment they make towards climate change mitigation. Furthermore, it will be necessary for the City to obtain multiple bids for any potential carbon footprint reduction projects to make sure they fit well within Prairie Village’s budget constraints.

Specifically regarding flooding, Prairie Village has a major $3.6 million flood mitigation project set to begin next summer. This project is designed to eliminate the flooding that occurs in the vicinity of Mission Road and 68th Street. In the past 5 years, that specific area has experienced rain events that have caused up to 5 feet of flood water, which has resulted in multiple homes flooding. The Johnson County Stormwater Repair Management program will help fund this project by matching 50% of the cost. Residents can also play a role in helping to reduce flooding. Stormwater drains can easily become clogged and overburdened from leaves and yard debris. Remembering to rake and remove leaves and yard clippings from sidewalks and street curbs/gutters will help keep the city’s stormwater drains open and allow them to handle heavy rains more effectively. Periodic reminders of tips like this should be provided by the City to the residents as an additional approach to combatting climate change impacts.

It is my understanding that the City is currently reviewing the adoption of new building energy codes that will address specific building material guidelines and requirements. The purpose of these new material specifications and requirements is to improve energy efficiency and help reduce the carbon footprint. My hopes are that the City will take into account the possible increased costs to the homeowners that are associated with the stricter building material guidelines. With this in mind, the City should consider expanding the Exterior Grant program to include eligible “interior” improvements, or create a new assistance program to address the potential increased costs associated with the new building energy codes.

It is vital to our neighborhoods that the City continues to promote energy efficiency and encourage Prairie Village residents to maintain and enhance their properties through periodic renovations and upgrades. Creating stricter, cost-inhibited building codes without giving assistance to some homeowners could hinder those beneficial community improvements. As a City Council member, I would like to work towards designing programs that encourage community environmental awareness and help provide assistance to residents wishing to implement energy efficiency measures.

Dave Robinson

We need to acknowledge the problem and drive awareness and education. The human population continues to contribute to global pollution and environmental changes. I consider global warming as just one consequence of mismanaging the Earth’s resources. I would include ocean pollution, over-forestation, over-fishing, and more. This issue is a global issue and not something that one community alone will ever make a difference.

Right now, it is more about leading by example and taking steps towards a cleaner and more sustainable world. If not for ourselves, then for those generations coming behind us. We have better choices today then we had a decade ago. And there will be even better choices in the future. Affordable and long lasting LED lighting technology is an example. Electric cars and wind energy are others.

I was on the front line while technology transformed the world over the last thirty years. What is common technology today was science fiction back then. So imagine what changes will come from clean environmental programs that we adopt today, along with the emerging technologies that will become available and affordable over the next few decades. I hope we look back on sustainability much the same way as we do now with our mobile phone technology. Today, your phone has more technology in it than the systems that landed a man on the moon.

The city already pledged and created some programs to encourage better sustainability. If additional funding is possible, perhaps these programs can be expanded. In the meantime, do something yourself. Be accountable by not littering, recycle more, use LED lighting, don’t build in a flood zone, improve your house thermal efficiency, plant a tree, consider electric or hybrid for your next car, and limit paving over open land wherever possible. The list goes on and on with more good options to come.

Ward 5

Gregory Shelton

This is an issue I hear often as I’ve visited doorsteps throughout Ward 5. Whether it’s backyard or basement flooding during the more intense and infrequent rains we’ve seen in recent years, struggles to sustain lawns and gardens without sky high water bills, or losses in our tree canopy brought on by high winds during increasingly stronger storms; no matter where you live in Prairie Village our community is facing unfortunate consequences from our changing climate.

I believe it’s important to account for carbon reduction as part of any climate resilience plan, otherwise we’re in a vicious cycle of constantly trying to contain increasingly challenging natural forces without addressing the root cause of their change. With that in mind, there are a few things our City can do to improve our community’s resilience to these changing and difficult climate conditions.

First, we need to continue to invest in the modernization of our facilities and fleet vehicles with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 or sooner. The new Public Works facility, with it’s LEED Platinum certification, is an important first step on a path to fully decarbonizing our City’s operations by 2050; which many industries and governments have adopted as a strategic imperative for the survival of future generations. Second, we can be more active in supporting and promoting water management and conservation programs like “Contain the Rain” that employs native plants and residential rain barrels to lessen the impact of flash flooding by reducing the amount of stormwater runoff during periods of heavy rain, and can provide non-potable water during droughts for lawns and gardens. And lastly, I’m eager to promote and grow the Residential Sustainability Grant program that assists residents in making energy efficiency improvements to their homes. By reducing the consumption of electricity or improving temperature regulation in homes and commercial buildings we can greatly reduce the amount of carbon emissions from power generation plants and natural gas suppliers.

John Beeder

The best thing Prairie Village can do is to conduct its activities by being gentle on our environment. Sensitivity to resource usage, both what we use and how much we use, helps reduce pollution and waste. From my business experience I have learned that being “green” also creates an ability to reduce spending because effective conservation efforts reduces costs. I support green initiatives because I believe they will not only reduce waste and pollution, but also reduce city spending … which is needed. Regarding flooding, the city has completed several large projects in conjunction with the county to remedy some difficult flooding issues. A project at 68th and Mission is currently being planned. Ward 5 residents have shared some neighborhood flood issues that are not on the scale of our major city projects – I will discuss these with city staff members as they come to my attention. Taxes and expenses are rising at a rate far faster than inflation. Effective, cost justified green initiatives can restrain spending growth and help slow city property tax increases, which have risen at twice the rate of inflation over the past five years. I will work to apply any cost savings or spending decreases to efforts to implement a property tax MILL LEVY DECREASE during the city’s next budget year.

