Overland Park man dies after firefighters pull him from burning home on Nieman Road

A 77-year-old man has died after being rescued from a house fire late Thursday morning in Overland Park, according to fire officials.

Firefighters from the Overland Park and Lenexa fire departments were called to the house at 11508 Nieman Road at 11:02 a.m.

Jason Rhodes, the spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department, says firefighters arrived to report smoke visible from the back of the two-story house.

“As firefighters began attacking a fire in the first-floor living room of the residence, a neighbor reported that an adult male occupant may be in the home,” Rhodes said. “Firefighters searched the home and found an adult male victim on the second floor.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Overland Park Police have identified the man as David L. Zabriskie.

“The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes and was contained to the living room area; however, the entire home suffered significant smoke damage,” Rhodes said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.