Shawnee City Council candidates on the issues: Getting along with council colleagues

In August, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Shawnee City Council address. Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire touching on the most important issues to patrons of the district.

Each day this week, we will publish the candidates’ responses to one of five questions. Today, we are publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

People who run for elected office often have strong views about how things ought to be — views that may differ sharply from their colleagues on the city council. What steps would you take to ensure that you have positive, productive relationships with council peers who may have different views than your own?

Below are the answers the Post received from the candidates on this issue:

Ward 2

Eric Persson

I think this is a great question and one of the things I hear from people while I’m canvassing is that they’re tired of divisiveness in our city government and in our country in general. City Hall has a Shawnee 101 class and it lists out the duties of a city council member. Number one on that list is to be a connection between residents and City Hall.

Everyone as an individual has their own convictions and ideas on what they want. It’s the job of a City Council Member to put aside their own agenda and come together for the greater good of our city. If we truly pay attention to what our constituents want and need, there really shouldn’t be as much fighting. In my current job I am part of a steering committee and we are a team of 34 people getting a new product to market. We all have our own ideas of what the best steps are going to be to make that happen but it is the collaborative efforts and putting egos aside that is going to get us there.

I will add that I have collaborated and consulted with City staff on several occasions over the last few months to help get things done in Ward 2 such as speed limit signs and other street signs. I will bring this same collaborative spirit to City Council.

Mike Kemmling (incumbent)

Did not respond.

Ward 3

Angela Stiens

Steps I would take would involve asking lots of questions to understand where the opposite opinion/view is coming from and any related facts. I’ve always been an advocate to sit down, listen, and discuss opposing viewpoints or approaches. I use that in my home life, with friends, and my workplace. It requires time, respect, listening and patience; but in the end the decisions I make will be discussed and well thought-out.

Lisa Larson-Bunnell (incumbent)

It is important to build strong relationships with my fellow council members. I am always civil and kind in council meetings. I work hard to find common ground with council members that have differing views. I am also willing to compromise when it is in the best interests of the city. I am always available for phone calls or e-mails from other council members. I build trust by being prepared for every meeting.

If I have major concerns about a particular agenda item, I will contact the council members individually to let them know my concerns. This allows them the opportunity to consider my perspective as well as provide me additional information about why they may feel differently. I think the most important thing you can do to build trust is to not surprise your fellow council members during meetings with new information.

Ward 4

Jacklynn Walters

I have a strong moral conviction that despite my differences in opinion with others, I can still work with others to do what is best for our community. We all have to learn to be good listeners, listening to the residents of Shawnee who we represent. Ultimately, I am accountable to the residents of Shawnee, not the city council. Yes, I commit to doing my best to work with those on city council, but most importantly I will be a voice for Shawnee. The resident’s thoughts, concerns and opinions being heard by the city council is of utmost importance.

Kevin Makalous

I don’t think this is just an issue on city council, this is an issue we’re struggling with all across the nation. That being said, I’m a pragmatic centrist and want to find ways we can lower the temperature in our public discourse. I think the first thing that can be done to help is to try and get to know your fellow members of the council one-on-one over a meal. I know that sounds simple, but there’s something powerful about breaking bread together and sharing your personal “why’s” in how you view the world.

A local blogger in Shawnee reached out to me several weeks ago to ask my views on a controversial issue and I asked him if we could meet up and share a cup of coffee (or a beer) and have conversation about that topic. Sadly, he and I weren’t able to make that work. I really tried. I think that’s the first step to finding common ground. We have to listen to each other and understand where the other person is coming from and then work to find common ground.

It’s not always going to be kumbaya, I’m not naive. But we have to start somewhere. I think we have to get back to seeing the humanity in each other as leaders in the community and do everything in our power to celebrate our love of Shawnee, which obviously propels all of us to seek public office in the first place.

Ward 1

Sophia Theodore

Usually people that run for public office have strong views and opinions. Afterall it is often why people run for public office. Where we get into trouble is when those that are elected believe that their way is the only way. When we serve with an all or nothing attitude, most often everyone loses. If I’m elected, I will commit to listening to my colleagues, engaging in respectful conversation with all my colleagues, and being open to finding the middle ground.

Tony Gillette

Having a difference of opinions on the City Council is healthy for creating constructive debate and positive discussions. We need to avoid “Group-Think” viewpoints and remember that we are elected to represent the voters in our Wards, and across the city. My philosophy would be to balance my personal views and the voice of our citizen’s interests in Ward 1 on each issue and represent our local voters in a positive and professional manner, not only to fellow Council Members, but also to the public.

On Wednesday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the following question:

Taxation and spending are often contentious issues among members of the Shawnee governing body. What’s your take on the city’s current taxation environment? If you believe taxes in the city are too high, how would you propose cutting spending or increasing revenue?