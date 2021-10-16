  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Spooky fall recommendations from Johnson County Library

Cuddle up underneath a blanket and get ready to enjoy some fall-themed books from the Johnson County Library.

If the return of cool weather, falling leaves, and pumpkin-spice-everything has you longing to curl up with a blanket and a good book (or movie), Johnson County Library has you covered with a variety of suggestion lists to bring just the right amount of spooky to your October.

For the latest in adult fiction, check out Don’t Cover Your Eyes! Horror (and Horror-ish) Novels for 2021. This list includes books suggested at our recent Book Party, a regular live event where you can hear about a themed selection of books from one of our Librarians. You can find a list of all our upcoming Book Parties on our calendar, and you can watch past events on our Facebook page.

More for Adults:

Kids and Teens:

Library staff are always creating new lists of suggestions to help you find something to watch, read, or listen to. You can find recently created lists on jocolibrary.org. With your Library account, you can even follow Librarians whose lists you enjoy, so you can always be up-to-date on the latest recommendations for any season.

