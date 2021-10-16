Your Community: Spooky fall recommendations from Johnson County Library

If the return of cool weather, falling leaves, and pumpkin-spice-everything has you longing to curl up with a blanket and a good book (or movie), Johnson County Library has you covered with a variety of suggestion lists to bring just the right amount of spooky to your October.

For the latest in adult fiction, check out Don’t Cover Your Eyes! Horror (and Horror-ish) Novels for 2021. This list includes books suggested at our recent Book Party, a regular live event where you can hear about a themed selection of books from one of our Librarians. You can find a list of all our upcoming Book Parties on our calendar, and you can watch past events on our Facebook page.

More for Adults:

Kids and Teens:

Discover a collection of kid- and teen-friendly Edgar Allen Poe titles in Electric Poe 2021, a list inspired by The Coterie Theatre’s current Poe-themed production.

If you want to check out some suggestions for your grade school reader, try If You Liked … The Okay Witch, a collection of graphic novels and non-fiction books for fans of The Okay Witch series.

For the young and young-at-heart looking for something a little less scary, try one of My favorite monster books to read with kids who are afraid of monsters.

Library staff are always creating new lists of suggestions to help you find something to watch, read, or listen to. You can find recently created lists on jocolibrary.org. With your Library account, you can even follow Librarians whose lists you enjoy, so you can always be up-to-date on the latest recommendations for any season.

